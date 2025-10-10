Champions of Change Gala Raffle 2025

Cheer on the Birds in style! This ultimate fan package includes 2 tickets to the Eagles vs. Giants game (Sunday, October 26, 2025), plus matching sweatsuits and two pairs of Nikes so you can show your Philly pride from head to toe.
Valued at $1,500
A mystery worth unwrapping! Packed with Nike gear and surprises, this basket is perfect for sneaker lovers and sportswear enthusiasts alike.
Valued over $700
Double your chances to score! Another exclusive Nike gear mystery basket filled with premium apparel and accessories you’ll love.
Valued over $700
Rep your home team with official Sixers gear and fresh sneakers — perfect for game days or showing team spirit around town.
Catch the Norfolk State vs. Delaware State football showdown live at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, October 30th at 7 PM! Includes 4 game tickets and a pair of Jordans to complete your game-day look.
Enjoy a perfect night out with dinner for two at one of the Amina Hospitality Collection restaurants and a bottle of Uncle Nearest Whiskey to toast to good company.
Show your Ivy League pride with this University of Pennsylvania swag basket — packed with exclusive Penn-branded apparel, accessories, and surprises!
Try your luck and take home 50% of the total pot! The other half directly supports Inspiring Minds and our mission.
