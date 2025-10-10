Champions of Change Gala Raffle 2025

Fly, Eagles, Fly! Game Day Experience
$4

Cheer on the Birds in style! This ultimate fan package includes 2 tickets to the Eagles vs. Giants game (Sunday, October 26, 2025), plus matching sweatsuits and two pairs of Nikes so you can show your Philly pride from head to toe.
Valued at $1,500

Nike Mystery Box #1 – “Just Win It” Edition
$3

A mystery worth unwrapping! Packed with Nike gear and surprises, this basket is perfect for sneaker lovers and sportswear enthusiasts alike.
Valued over $700

Nike Mystery Box #2 – “Fresh Fits” Edition
$3

Double your chances to score! Another exclusive Nike gear mystery basket filled with premium apparel and accessories you’ll love.
Valued over $700

Sixers Slam Dunk Fan Pack
$2

Rep your home team with official Sixers gear and fresh sneakers — perfect for game days or showing team spirit around town.

Battle of the HBCUs Experience
$3

Catch the Norfolk State vs. Delaware State football showdown live at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, October 30th at 7 PM! Includes 4 game tickets and a pair of Jordans to complete your game-day look.

Date Night Deluxe
$2

Enjoy a perfect night out with dinner for two at one of the Amina Hospitality Collection restaurants and a bottle of Uncle Nearest Whiskey to toast to good company.

Red & Blue Spirit Basket
$1

Show your Ivy League pride with this University of Pennsylvania swag basket — packed with exclusive Penn-branded apparel, accessories, and surprises!

50/50 Raffle – “Half for You, Half for the Cause!”
$1

Try your luck and take home 50% of the total pot! The other half directly supports Inspiring Minds and our mission.

