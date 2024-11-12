Champions of Children Conference 2025 Sponsorship

1800 E Golf Rd

Schaumburg, IL 60173

Champion Sponsor Package
$15,000
Champion Package -Naming rights: “(Your business/agency name)’s Champions of Children Conference” -Exclusive speaking opportunities during the opening ceremony -Prominent logo placement on all marketing materials, including conference website, banners, signage, social media, and press releases -Dedicated exhibition space in a prime location, with electricity
Advocate Sponsor Package
$10,000
Advocate Package -Large logo placement on all marketing materials, including conference website, banners, signage, social media, and press releases -Lunch sponsor for event attendees on day one or two -6-foot covered vendor table with electricity, in a high traffic area
Partner Sponsor Package
$5,000
Partner Package -Your logo placement on all marketing materials, including conference website, banners, signage, social media, and press releases -Afternoon/Morning break sponsor for event attendees on day one or two -6-foot covered vendor table with electricity, in a high traffic area
Friend Sponsor Package
$1,000
Friend Package -Your logo placement on all marketing materials, including conference website, banners, signage, social media, and press releases -Conference registration sponsor two attendees -6-foot covered vendor table at the venue
