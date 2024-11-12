Champions of Children Conference 2025 Sponsorship

Champion Package
-Naming rights: “(Your business/agency name)’s Champions of Children Conference”
-Exclusive speaking opportunities during the opening ceremony
-Prominent logo placement on all marketing materials, including conference website, banners, signage, social media, and press releases
-Dedicated exhibition space in a prime location, with electricity
Advocate Sponsor Package
$10,000
Advocate Package
-Large logo placement on all marketing materials, including conference website, banners, signage, social media, and press releases
-Lunch sponsor for event attendees on day one or two
-6-foot covered vendor table with electricity, in a high traffic area
Partner Sponsor Package
$5,000
Partner Package
-Your logo placement on all marketing materials, including conference website, banners, signage, social media, and press releases
-Afternoon/Morning break sponsor for event attendees on day one or two
-6-foot covered vendor table with electricity, in a high traffic area
Friend Sponsor Package
$1,000
Friend Package
-Your logo placement on all marketing materials, including conference website, banners, signage, social media, and press releases
-Conference registration sponsor two attendees
-6-foot covered vendor table at the venue
