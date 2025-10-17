Children's Advocacy Centers of Illinois

Champions of Children Conference 2026 Sponsorship

1800 E Golf Rd

Schaumburg, IL 60173

Presenting Sponsor Package
$10,000

Presenting Sponsor Package

-Exclusive recognition as the Presenting Sponsor of the 2026 Champions of Children Conference
-Prominent logo placement on all marketing materials, including conference website, banners, signage, social media, and press releases
-Verbal recognition during opening and closing remarks
-Full-page ad in the conference program

-Complimentary exhibit table in prime location

Networking Event Sponsor Package
$5,000

Networking Event Sponsor Package

-Exclusive sponsor of the conference Networking Reception
-Prominent logo placement on all marketing materials, including conference website, banners, signage, social media, and press releases

-Opportunity to provide branded giveaways at the reception

-Half-page ad in the program

-Complimentary exhibit table in prime location

Session Sponsor Package
$2,500

Session Sponsor Package
-Recognition as a sponsor of one breakout session

-Prominent logo placement on all marketing materials, including conference website, banners, signage, social media, and press releases

-Quarter-page ad in the program

-Complimentary exhibit table in prime location

Recharge Room Sponsor Package
$1,000

Recharge Room Package
-Recognition as a sponsor of our self-care “Recharge Room”

-Prominent logo placement on all marketing materials, including conference website, banners, signage, social media, and press releases

-Opportunity to provide branded self-care items (water bottles, snacks, stress balls, journals, etc.) inside the space

-Complimentary exhibit table in prime location

