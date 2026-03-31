Champions of Youth Summer Activities Auction

Value: $70. Columbus Acupuncture LLC, located in Columbus, Indiana, is committed to providing the highest quality health care by utilizing only fully licensed acupuncturists. Because Acupuncture promotes and restores balance between the different systems of the body, the benefits extend to a wide variety of conditions.

-Emotional Disorders

-Digestive Complaints

-Aches and Pains

-Women’s Health

-And Much More