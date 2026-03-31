Hosted by

Champions Of Youth Inc

About this event

Champions of Youth Summer Activities Auction

Pick-up location

1201 N Lincoln St suite d, Greensburg, IN 47240, USA

CERA Sports Park & Campground- Camp & Play Certificate item
CERA Sports Park & Campground- Camp & Play Certificate item
CERA Sports Park & Campground- Camp & Play Certificate item
CERA Sports Park & Campground- Camp & Play Certificate
$100

Starting bid

Value: $300. Expires 10/31/2026. Valid for 3 days & 2 nights. Includes regular site camping, park entry, and day passes for 4. Not redeemable for cash or credit. Not valid on holidays or special event dates.

Kings Island- 2 Single Day Admission Tickets item
Kings Island- 2 Single Day Admission Tickets
$60

Starting bid

Value: $140. Valid for one public operating day through 09/07/2026. Tickets cannot be resold.

Kentucky Kingdom- 4 One-Day General Admission Passes item
Kentucky Kingdom- 4 One-Day General Admission Passes
$80

Starting bid

Value: $220. Valid any day the park is open during the 2026 season only.

Cincinnati Zoo- 4 Admission Tickets item
Cincinnati Zoo- 4 Admission Tickets item
Cincinnati Zoo- 4 Admission Tickets
$45

Starting bid

Value: $108. Expires 12/31/2026. Admission only, parking not included.

Indy Eleven- 4 Tickets to a 2026 Regular Season Home Match item
Indy Eleven- 4 Tickets to a 2026 Regular Season Home Match
$45

Starting bid

Value: $120. Must be redeemed during the 2026 season only to Regular Season Home Match.

Columbus Acupuncture- $70 Gift Certificate #1 item
Columbus Acupuncture- $70 Gift Certificate #1
$25

Starting bid

Value: $70. Columbus Acupuncture LLC, located in Columbus, Indiana, is committed to providing the highest quality health care by utilizing only fully licensed acupuncturists. Because Acupuncture promotes and restores balance between the different systems of the body, the benefits extend to a wide variety of conditions.

-Emotional Disorders

-Digestive Complaints

-Aches and Pains

-Women’s Health

-And Much More

Helium Comedy Club- Admission for 6 People item
Helium Comedy Club- Admission for 6 People item
Helium Comedy Club- Admission for 6 People item
Helium Comedy Club- Admission for 6 People
$75

Starting bid

Value: $200. Expires 2/18/2029. There is a 2-item minimum in the showroom. You must be 18+ to enter, and reservations are required. General admission seating is on a 1st-come, 1st-served basis.

The Hangar Presented by the Handlebar- $100 Off Private Tour item
The Hangar Presented by the Handlebar- $100 Off Private Tour item
The Hangar Presented by the Handlebar- $100 Off Private Tour
$40

Starting bid

Value: $100. Good for any day of the week through 2026 for the Pedal Bar.

Ryman Auditorium Museum- 2 Self-Guided Tour Tickets item
Ryman Auditorium Museum- 2 Self-Guided Tour Tickets
$20

Starting bid

Value: $60. Expires 2-4-2027. Tickets no valid for show admission.

Echo Pink Cordless Battery Powered Handheld Leaf Blower item
Echo Pink Cordless Battery Powered Handheld Leaf Blower
$80

Starting bid

Value: $219. Includes 2.5 Ah Battery and Charger. Limited Edition. 56V Battery System. 549 CFM.

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