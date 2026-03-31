Champions of Youth Summer Activities Auction

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Starting bid
Value: $300. Expires 10/31/2026. Valid for 3 days & 2 nights. Includes regular site camping, park entry, and day passes for 4. Not redeemable for cash or credit. Not valid on holidays or special event dates.
Starting bid
Value: $140. Valid for one public operating day through 09/07/2026. Tickets cannot be resold.
Starting bid
Value: $220. Valid any day the park is open during the 2026 season only.
Starting bid
Value: $108. Expires 12/31/2026. Admission only, parking not included.
Starting bid
Value: $120. Must be redeemed during the 2026 season only to Regular Season Home Match.
Starting bid
Value: $70. Columbus Acupuncture LLC, located in Columbus, Indiana, is committed to providing the highest quality health care by utilizing only fully licensed acupuncturists. Because Acupuncture promotes and restores balance between the different systems of the body, the benefits extend to a wide variety of conditions.
-Emotional Disorders
-Digestive Complaints
-Aches and Pains
-Women’s Health
-And Much More
Starting bid
Value: $200. Expires 2/18/2029. There is a 2-item minimum in the showroom. You must be 18+ to enter, and reservations are required. General admission seating is on a 1st-come, 1st-served basis.
Starting bid
Value: $100. Good for any day of the week through 2026 for the Pedal Bar.
Starting bid
Value: $60. Expires 2-4-2027. Tickets no valid for show admission.
Starting bid
Value: $219. Includes 2.5 Ah Battery and Charger. Limited Edition. 56V Battery System. 549 CFM.
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