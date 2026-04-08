Champions Running Association Membership - 2026-2027

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About the memberships
No expiration
CRA Membership for 2026 - 2027 Season includes:
Structured training plans from certified Road Runners of America (RRCA) coaches, Weekly Group runs for accountability and motivation, Access to our private members-only Facebook group, Race event discounts and race-day support, A supportive community that celebrates every milestone, Exclusive club swag (shirts and other goodies)
No expiration
CRA Membership for 2026 - 2027 Season includes same great training and support, just without the gear!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!