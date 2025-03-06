Champs Chance Inc's Pups & Pours raffle 2026

Join Us for the First Annual Pups and Pours Event!



Champs Chance Inc. is dedicated to giving dogs with the greatest needs a second chance at life. Many dogs are turned away from rescues or face euthanasia in shelters due to the high cost of care and medical attention they require. Champs Chance steps in to fill this gap through advocacy, rehabilitation, and adoption, providing a lifeline for abandoned, abused, and neglected animals.



We need your help to continue this vital work. Every dollar raised goes directly toward medical treatment, care, and adoption services for these deserving dogs.



Join us for our first annual Pups and Pours event on April 19th from 12–4 PM at Vice Society!

Our goal is to raise $10,000, and we can’t do it without you.



Tickets are $20 and include:

• Three entries for a chance to win amazing prizes donated by generous businesses from all over the Capital City.

• One 16oz coffee to enjoy during the event.



Bonus! Bring a bag of dog food or treats and receive a drink voucher to use anytime in, in any evening.



Come out, enjoy great coffee, win incredible prizes, and help us give every dog their chance at a happy life. Together, we can make a difference—one paw at a time!