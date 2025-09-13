Chance Foundation's Memberships

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Help two children with their after school education and become successful in their academic career and become productive members of the society. This is a great level for you to discover your passion and how Chance can be a vehicle in fulfilling your desire to make a difference in the world.
Help 8 children with after school education. Consider this level and think of the impact you can make over the years. You can empower young lives and become part of the solution. Your thoughtful contributions can make a real change in the society. Please be part of the Chance family and together let’s change lives of these wonderful young people.
Adopt an entire after school study center of up to 60 kids and help shape the future of this group of underprivileged kids. Have the power of your passion make a huge difference in these kids’ lives. You will enjoy the personal connection with this group of kids through videos and pictures of their activities. We also encourage members at this level to visit their adopted center in person and experience firsthand the difference your generosity is making. You will have regular opportunity to interact with teachers and students via Skype or any other medium of your choice.
