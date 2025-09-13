Chance Foundation's Memberships

Adopt an entire after school study center of up to 60 kids and help shape the future of this group of underprivileged kids. Have the power of your passion make a huge difference in these kids’ lives. You will enjoy the personal connection with this group of kids through videos and pictures of their activities. We also encourage members at this level to visit their adopted center in person and experience firsthand the difference your generosity is making. You will have regular opportunity to interact with teachers and students via Skype or any other medium of your choice.