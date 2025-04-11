Chance Theater Membership - Muzeo Offer

Starter
$12

Eight (8) shows and five (5) readings (within the first 3 weeks)

Dual Starter
$24

Eight (8) shows and five (5) readings (within the first 3 weeks)

Basic
$16

Access to all scheduled performances and free return visits

Dual Basic
$32

Access to all scheduled performances and free return visits

Bronze
$28

Entire season is available to you with free return visits. Included added performances and special access to design preview parties.

Dual Bronze
$44

Entire season is available to you with free return visits. Included added performances and special access to design preview parties.

Silver
$44

Entire season is available to you with free return visits, reservations available ahead of time.

Dual Silver
$60

Entire season is available to you with free return visits, reservations available ahead of time.

Gold
$60

Entire season is available to you with free return visits, access to special events, and free/discounted items per production.

Dual Gold
$76

Entire season is available to you with free return visits, access to special events, and free/discounted items per production.

Platinum
$116

Access to all scheduled performances, Opening Nights and a tax donation receipt.

Dual Platinum
$132

Access to all scheduled performances, Opening Nights and a tax donation receipt.

