Megan Schulman Memorial Foundation

Megan Schulman Memorial Foundation

Chances for Change: Casino Night to Benefit Pediatric Vascular Care - Sponsor Registration

260 South St

Freehold, NJ 07728, USA

Event Sponsor (1 Available)
$7,500

Includes: *(30) Casino Night Registrations each with $500 “Charity Cash” for games *Recognition on all event collateral as the Event Sponsor *Prominent sign/banner representation with name/logo throughout event *Opportunity to speak during the event *Full page color recognition in event program * Recognition on social media posts and Foundation website surrounding the event * Annual Sponsor recognition on Foundation website

Premium Bar Sponsor (SOLD OUT)
$3,500

Includes: *(12) Casino Night Registrations each with $500 “Charity Cash” for games   *Prominent sign/banner representation with name/logo in and around bar areas *Full page color recognition in event program * Recognition on social media posts and Foundation website surrounding the event

Dinner Sponsor (1 Available)
$3,000

Includes: *(10) Casino Night Registrations each with $500 “Charity Cash” for games *Prominent sign/banner representation with name/logo throughout 4hr Gourmet-Cocktail style dinner and located at serving stations *Full page color recognition in event program * Recognition on social media posts and Foundation website surrounding the event

"Charity Cash" Sponsor (SOLD OUT)
$1,500

Includes: *(4) Casino Night Registrations each with $500 “Charity Cash” for games *Name/Logo imprinted on ALL "Charity Cash" distributed to all participants during the event *Half page color recognition in event program *

Gaming Table Sponsor (12 Available)
$1,500

Includes: *(4) Casino Night Registrations each with $500 “Charity Cash” for games   *Prominent sign/banner representation with name/logo at one of our gaming tables *Half page color recognition in event program *

Photo Booth Sponsor (1 Available)
$1,000

Includes: * (2) Casino Night Registrations each with $500 “Charity Cash” for games *   Your brand displayed on photos shared instantly with guests allowing experiences to be shared on their social media platforms * Half page color recognition in event program

Custom Sponsorships
Free

We can customize any sponsorship opportunity including sponsorships that do not include receiving Casino Night registrations. We will contact you upon receipt of this selection

