St John The Beloved Coptic Orthodox Church - Smyrna, TN
About this event
Chandeliers - نجف الكنيسة - St John The Beloved Coptic Orthodox Church - Smyrna
Big Chandelier - نجف الكنيسة الكبير
$200
الكنيسة في احتياج عدد ٤ نجف كبير
سعر النجفة الواحدة $٤٠٠٠
عدد ٨٠ مساهمة بقيمة ٢٠٠$ لكل للمساهمة الواحدة
The Church needs 4 Big Chandelier
The Big one is $4000*4
Big Chandelier $16000 → 80 shares of $200 each
Be a part of the light in God’s house—contribute a share for just $200!
الكنيسة في احتياج عدد ٤ نجف كبير
سعر النجفة الواحدة $٤٠٠٠
عدد ٨٠ مساهمة بقيمة ٢٠٠$ لكل للمساهمة الواحدة
The Church needs 4 Big Chandelier
The Big one is $4000*4
Big Chandelier $16000 → 80 shares of $200 each
Be a part of the light in God’s house—contribute a share for just $200!
Small Chandelier - نجف الكنيسة الصغير
$100
الكنيسة في احتياج عدد ٢ نجفة صغير
سعر النجف الصغيرة ٢،١٦٤ دولار
٥٢ مساهمة ، سعر المساهمة ١٠٠ دولار
The Church needs 2 Small Chandelier
The Small one is $2614*2
Big Chandelier $5,228 → 52 shares of $100 each
Be a part of the light in God’s house—contribute a share for just $100!
الكنيسة في احتياج عدد ٢ نجفة صغير
سعر النجف الصغيرة ٢،١٦٤ دولار
٥٢ مساهمة ، سعر المساهمة ١٠٠ دولار
The Church needs 2 Small Chandelier
The Small one is $2614*2
Big Chandelier $5,228 → 52 shares of $100 each
Be a part of the light in God’s house—contribute a share for just $100!
Add a donation for St John The Beloved Coptic Orthodox Church - Smyrna, TN
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