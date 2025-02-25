Chandeliers - نجف الكنيسة - St John The Beloved Coptic Orthodox Church - Smyrna

الكنيسة في احتياج عدد ٤ نجف كبير سعر النجفة الواحدة $٤٠٠٠ عدد ٨٠ مساهمة بقيمة ٢٠٠$ لكل للمساهمة الواحدة The Church needs 4 Big Chandelier The Big one is $4000*4 Big Chandelier $16000 → 80 shares of $200 each Be a part of the light in God’s house—contribute a share for just $200!

الكنيسة في احتياج عدد ٤ نجف كبير سعر النجفة الواحدة $٤٠٠٠ عدد ٨٠ مساهمة بقيمة ٢٠٠$ لكل للمساهمة الواحدة The Church needs 4 Big Chandelier The Big one is $4000*4 Big Chandelier $16000 → 80 shares of $200 each Be a part of the light in God’s house—contribute a share for just $200!

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