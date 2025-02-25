St John The Beloved Coptic Orthodox Church - Smyrna, TN

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St John The Beloved Coptic Orthodox Church - Smyrna, TN

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Chandeliers - نجف الكنيسة - St John The Beloved Coptic Orthodox Church - Smyrna

Big Chandelier - نجف الكنيسة الكبير item
Big Chandelier - نجف الكنيسة الكبير
$200
الكنيسة في احتياج عدد ٤ نجف كبير سعر النجفة الواحدة $٤٠٠٠ عدد ٨٠ مساهمة بقيمة ٢٠٠$ لكل للمساهمة الواحدة The Church needs 4 Big Chandelier The Big one is $4000*4 Big Chandelier $16000 → 80 shares of $200 each Be a part of the light in God’s house—contribute a share for just $200!
Small Chandelier - نجف الكنيسة الصغير item
Small Chandelier - نجف الكنيسة الصغير
$100
الكنيسة في احتياج عدد ٢ نجفة صغير سعر النجف الصغيرة ٢،١٦٤ دولار ٥٢ مساهمة ، سعر المساهمة ١٠٠ دولار The Church needs 2 Small Chandelier The Small one is $2614*2 Big Chandelier $5,228 → 52 shares of $100 each Be a part of the light in God’s house—contribute a share for just $100!
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