Chandi Homam @ Surabhi Goshala Nov 2025

3251 S Eagle Dr

Chandler, AZ 85286, USA

Sankalpam Only - Virtual
Your name and gotra will be included in the sacred Chandi Homam Sankalpam.

Attend and Perform Homam
Be present at the Goshala, sit at the homa kunda, and personally offer ahutis (offerings) during the Chandi Homam, receiving direct blessings of Devi and Gomatha.

Grand Sponsor
Chief supporter of the Chandi Homam, performing both the Homam and Go Puja, receiving prasad, honors, and blessings as the principal yajamana.

