Chandi Homam @ Surabhi Goshala Nov 2025

Hosted by
About this event
Chandler, AZ 85286, USA
Your name and gotra will be included in the sacred Chandi Homam Sankalpam.
Be present at the Goshala, sit at the homa kunda, and personally offer ahutis (offerings) during the Chandi Homam, receiving direct blessings of Devi and Gomatha.
Chief supporter of the Chandi Homam, performing both the Homam and Go Puja, receiving prasad, honors, and blessings as the principal yajamana.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!