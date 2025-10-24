Chandler Thanksgiving Baskets

50 Cans of Corn (100 total needed) item
50 Cans of Corn (100 total needed)
free

By selecting this item, your group, organization, business, or individual is making the commitment to provide this item and quantity for Hope Builders Thanksgiving Baskets

50 cans Green Beans (100 cans total needed) item
50 cans Green Beans (100 cans total needed)
free

25 Stuffing (50 total needed) item
25 Stuffing (50 total needed)
free

25 Stuffing (50 Total Needed) item
25 Stuffing (50 Total Needed)
free

25 Instant Potatoes (50 Total Needed) item
25 Instant Potatoes (50 Total Needed)
free

25 pkg/can/jar gravy (50 Total Needed) item
25 pkg/can/jar gravy (50 Total Needed)
free

25 Canned Yams (50 Total Needed) item
25 Canned Yams (50 Total Needed)
free

25 Bags Marshmallows (50 Total Needed) item
25 Bags Marshmallows (50 Total Needed)
free

10 pkgs dinner rolls (50 Total Needed) item
10 pkgs dinner rolls (50 Total Needed)
free

25 Boxes Mac N Cheese (50 Total Needed) item
25 Boxes Mac N Cheese (50 Total Needed)
free

25 Cans Cranberry Sauce (50 Total Needed) item
25 Cans Cranberry Sauce (50 Total Needed)
free
25 Desserts (50 Total Needed) item
25 Desserts (50 Total Needed)
free
Sponsor 1 Family Basket item
Sponsor 1 Family Basket
$50

When purchasing this basket, you are feeding one family for the holiday.

Monetary Donation item
Monetary Donation
$25

When making this donation, you are donating to filling the gaps of what is still needed for baskets.

Monetary Donation item
Monetary Donation
$50

When making this donation, you are donating to filling the gaps of what is still needed for baskets.

Monetary Donation item
Monetary Donation
$100

When making this donation, you are donating to filling the gaps of what is still needed for baskets.

Monetary Donation item
Monetary Donation
$300

When making this donation, you are donating to filling the gaps of what is still needed for baskets.

