Changemakers Conference & Service Fair

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About this event
Enjoy the full day of volunteer best practices, hear from corporate partners, and host a booth during the service fair from 4PM - 6PM.
*Tickets include breakfast, lunch, and snacks
Program Partners will be featured during the hospitality areas: Coffee bar, breakfast, lunch service, or snack areas.
Partners will receive two tickets for the conference, host a booth during the service fair and have their name/logo displayed on the Changemakers Banner!
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