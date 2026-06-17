Four panels showcase diverse volunteers in action, with the bottom featuring conference details.
Voluntexas

Hosted by

Voluntexas

About this event

Changemakers Conference & Service Fair

10201 S Padre Island Dr

Corpus Christi, TX 78418, USA

Changemakers Conference Ticket
$50

Enjoy the full day of volunteer best practices, hear from corporate partners, and host a booth during the service fair from 4PM - 6PM.

*Tickets include breakfast, lunch, and snacks

Changemaker Program Partner
$500

Program Partners will be featured during the hospitality areas: Coffee bar, breakfast, lunch service, or snack areas.


Partners will receive two tickets for the conference, host a booth during the service fair and have their name/logo displayed on the Changemakers Banner!

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