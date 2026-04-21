Changes In The Parkway

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Changes In The Parkway

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America 250 Shirts

T-shirt Size Small item
T-shirt Size Small
$15

Light grey tshirt with logo on the back. Small liberty bell and the word Saxton on the front chest area.

0
T-Shirt -Medium
$15

Light grey tshirt with logo on the back. Small liberty bell and the word Saxton on the front chest area. See photo above.

0
T-shirt - Large
$15

Light grey tshirt with logo on the back. Small liberty bell and the word Saxton on the front chest area. See photo above.

0
T-shirt - XL
$15

Light grey tshirt with logo on the back. Small liberty bell and the word Saxton on the front chest area. See photo above.

0
T-shirt - 2XL
$15

Light grey tshirt with logo on the back. Small liberty bell and the word Saxton on the front chest area. See photo above.

0
T-shirt - 3XL
$15

Light grey tshirt with logo on the back. Small liberty bell and the word Saxton on the front chest area. See photo above.

0
Shipping and Handling
$6

Only include this if you are unable to pick up in Saxton and you want the item shipped to the address you provide. Include the number of shirts you are ordering. It is $6 per shirt for shipping.

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