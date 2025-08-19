Hosted by

Chanhassen Lions Club Foundation Inc

About this event

Chanhassen Lions Oktoberfest Silent Auction

Pick-up location

18651 Lake Dr E, Chanhassen, MN 55317, USA

Lego Kits item
Lego Kits
$20

Starting bid

Value $108

Lego Crazy with 5 Lego Kits from Kiddywampus Chanhassen.

  • The Warden Encounter
  • Playground Fun with Bluey and Chloe
  • Plo Kon's Jedi Starfighter Microfighter
  • Wild Animals: Tropical Toucan
  • 2 - F1 Collectible Race Cars



Wild Birds Unlimited Bird and Suet Feeders item
Wild Birds Unlimited Bird and Suet Feeders
$10

Starting bid

Value $40

Hot Pepper Cranberry Cylinder

Seed cylinders are the easiest, longest-lasting way to feed your birds. Our Cranberry seed cylinder is packed with pecans, sunflower chips, peanuts, safflower, black oil sunflower and cranberries – everything you need to get lots of birds to visit your backyard, but with hot pepper to discourage squirrels. Our seed cylinders include a hole down the center of the food that slides onto our seed cylinder feeders.

Suet Feeder

Rustic Tree Suet Feeder with Suet Cylinders


Hound Dog Hotel Gift basket and $100 certificate item
Hound Dog Hotel Gift basket and $100 certificate
$20

Starting bid

$160 value. Doggie goodies and $100 gift certificate.

Home Design Consultation item
Home Design Consultation
$50

Starting bid

Value of $200

Hand and Stone gift card item
Hand and Stone gift card
$20

Starting bid

Value $140. $50 gift card for a massage or cxx and basket of products.

MedBox Grill Gift Card item
MedBox Grill Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Value $50.

EdgeTek Hockey Gift Card item
EdgeTek Hockey Gift Card
$5

Starting bid

Value $25

Hope Restaurant Gift Card item
Hope Restaurant Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Value $50

Arboretum Gift Card item
Arboretum Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Value $100

Tequila Butcher Gift Card item
Tequila Butcher Gift Card item
Tequila Butcher Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Value $50. 2 - $25 cards

Crisp & Green Gift Card item
Crisp & Green Gift Card
$10

Starting bid

Value $50

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!