Channeled Flight: Eco~mmuning with the Raptors of Hook Mountain

The exchange for this offering is pay what you can. The minimum is $45, the recommended is $65, and continuing support is $85*









Once registered, participants will receive a separate email with a Zoom link and recommended preparations for the session.





Headphones and a quiet space are recommended, as well as any modalities and mediums for channeling, such as writing, painting, movement, or sonic materials and equipment.





There will be no recording of this event. Synchronous attendance only.









*Determining Right Exchange





Every aspect of this offering has been created in deep collaboration, through years of ritual, research, and reciprocity between the artist and the land.





The registration exchange is priced for the sustainability of this relationship and work, which factors in care for both land and artist, and includes behind the scenes work such as local intersectional environmental activism, field work, land communing, research, community building, and artist skill and knowledge development, all of which makes this offering possible.





In addition, this offering is born from the lived experiences, and cultural and creative practices of a first-generation, Filipinx queer artist, creating with chronic illness.





Please check in with yourself and determine what is truly aligned with your positioning and access to resources when selecting your registration fee.



