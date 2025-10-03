Chanticleer Concert

About this event
The V.I.P. ticket offers you the the best seats possible for the concert. Within the V.I.P. section, seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. V.I.P section will be the first 4 pews in the center of the nave of the church. The ticket guarantees you a seat within the section.
The Premium Seating Ticket is the best seat behind V.I.P. seating. The Premium Ticket section will include: chairs facing stage right in the south wing, the first 4 pews on the south wing, pews 5-7 in the main nave, and the first 9 pews in the north wing. Within the Premium section, seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The ticket guarantees you a seat within the section.
General Admission offers seating in the back 2/3rds of the church, behind the designated V.I.P. and Premium sections. Within the general admission section, seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The ticket guarantees you a seat within the section.
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