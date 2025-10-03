Chanticleer Concert

The Premium Seating Ticket is the best seat behind V.I.P. seating. The Premium Ticket section will include: chairs facing stage right in the south wing, the first 4 pews on the south wing, pews 5-7 in the main nave, and the first 9 pews in the north wing. Within the Premium section, seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The ticket guarantees you a seat within the section.