Chanukah Weekend

4855 College Ave

San Diego, CA 92115, USA

Event 1: Shabbaton Dinner - Adult Member
$35
Event 1: Shabbaton Dinner - Youth Member (7-12 y/o)
$20

6 years and under eat free!

Event 1: Shabbaton Dinner - Adult not-yet Member
$39
Event 1: Shabbaton Dinner - Youth not-yet Member (7-12 y/o)
$24

6 years and under eat free!

Event 2: Chanukah Dinner - Adult
$25
Event 2: Chanukah Dinner - Youth (7-12 y/o)
$19

6 years and under eat free!

Package Combo: Both Events - Adult Member
$55
Package Combo: Both Events - Youth Member (7-12 y/o)
$35

6 years and under eat free!

Package Combo: Both Events - Adult not-yet Member
$59
Package Combo: Both Events - Youth not-yet Member (7-12 y/o)
$39

6 years and under eat free!

Platinum Sponsor
$720

Includes:

8x Adult Combo Tickets

Or:

4x Adult Combo Tickets + 6x Child Combo Tickets

Diamond Sponsor
$540

Includes:

6x Adult Combo Tickets

Or:

4x Adult Combo Tickets + 3x Child Combo Tickets

Gold Sponsor
$360

Includes:

4x Adult Combo Tickets

Or:

3x Adult Combo Tickets + 2x Child Combo Tickets

Silver Sponsor
$180

Includes: 2x Adult Combo Tickets

Add a donation for Beth Jacob of San Diego

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!