Chanukah On Ice 2025

830 5th Ave, New York, NY 10065, USA

VIP - Glow Suite Igloo
$1,800
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Includes 10 tickets for skate rentals.

Only One Left!

Enjoy an exclusive, private experience in your very own Chanukah Glow Suite!

White glove service, no waiting in lines, and a great way to support Chabad Family Program's activities.

VIP Golden Menorah
$1,800
This is a group ticket, it includes 15 tickets

Enjoy 15 VIP Tickets, access to the VIP tent, gift bags, hats and more! Your generous support helps make this event possible.

VIP Maccabee
$540
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes 8 tickets for skate rentals

Warm up in the exclusive VIP Tent, with complimentary hats, gift bags, and more!

VIP Silver Dreidel
$360
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Includes 4 tickets for skate rentals

Warm up in the exclusive VIP Tent, with complimentary hats, gift bags, and more!

General Admission
$40

General Admission includes one skate rental and dinner.

