Chapin HS NJROTC Booster Club Membership Form

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Join the Chapin HS NJROTC Booster Club and support our cadets’ journey to excellence! Your $40 annual membership helps fund essential programs, activities, and resources for the Chapin High School NJROTC, fostering leadership, teamwork, and community service. As a member, you’ll stay connected with exclusive updates, event invitations, and opportunities to make a lasting impact on our cadets’ success. Complete this form to become a proud Booster Club member today—every contribution strengthens our NJROTC family!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!