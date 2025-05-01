Chapin HS NJROTC Booster Club Membership Form

Join the Chapin HS NJROTC Booster Club and support our cadets’ journey to excellence! Your $40 annual membership helps fund essential programs, activities, and resources for the Chapin High School NJROTC, fostering leadership, teamwork, and community service. As a member, you’ll stay connected with exclusive updates, event invitations, and opportunities to make a lasting impact on our cadets’ success. Complete this form to become a proud Booster Club member today—every contribution strengthens our NJROTC family!