Chaplains Association Memberships

Rebuilding the Walls Chaplains Association

The Rebuilding the Walls Chaplains Association is a professional faith-based community created to support, equip, and cover chaplains serving in diverse ministry and community settings. Our association provides spiritual accountability, continuing development, leadership support, and a network of like-minded chaplains committed to integrity, compassion, and biblical service.





Members receive access to ongoing training, ministry resources, peer support, and opportunities for growth and service through Rebuilding the Walls initiatives. The association exists to strengthen chaplains both spiritually and practically as they care for others in times of need.





Membership Dues:

$60 per quarter (billed quarterly)





Dues support administrative oversight, training resources, chaplain development, and the continued mission of restoration and rebuilding within communities.