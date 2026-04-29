Chappell Player's Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Enjoy a $100 gift card to Rivercrest, an alumni owned restaurant!
A product of the Stout Hospitality Group, stop by Rivercrest in Astoria, Queens to grab delicious bites and drinks.
Donated by Stout Hospitality Group
Starting bid
Enjoy a night on Broadway!
$200 Broadway.com gift card
Donated by Abby Ballard, '23CCPS, '24MS
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in a spa-like oasis right in your own bathroom!
This spacious bathroom essential can easily accommodate two extra-large bath towels, along with robes, blankets, pajamas, and more. Use the TIMER button to choose a preservation time between 1 to 4 hours, guaranteeing a supply of warm towels whenever desired.
Value: $79
Donated by Maria Giambrone '92SVC
Starting bid
The basket includes St. John's Alumni branded items, including a cutting board, 4 wine glasses, and a cooler bag.
Value: $100
Donated by St. John's University Office of Alumni Relations
Starting bid
The basket includes exclsuive items, including:
Value: $200
Donated by St. John's University Office of Athletic Development
Starting bid
Two crochet keychain Snoopy inspired figures, Glinda and Elphaba from Wicked.
Value: $40
Donated by Nikita Persaud '25TCB
Starting bid
Based on the Philippine national flower, the Sampaguita, this enamel pin collection features 10 unique designs that is inspired from Art Nouveau. Whether you wear them on your bags, display them on your wall, or adorn your collars and clothing with these nature-themed pins, you will be sure to add a bit of whimsy to your roster!
Donated by Beatriz Vera, Assistant Director of Young Alumni, St. John's Office of Alumni Relations
Starting bid
Win two tickets to Rocky Horror (starring Rachel Dratch, Luke Evans, Stephanie Hsu, Andrew Durand and more) and enjoy a night at Roundabout Theatre! Tickets must be used before Sunday, June 14. See https://www.roundabouttheatre.org/get-tickets/2025-2026-season/rocky-horror for more information.
Value: $600
Donated by Nicholas Caccavo '04SJC, '10M.S.Ed.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!