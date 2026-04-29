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St Johns University New York

About this event

Sales closed

Chappell Player's Silent Auction

Rivercrest Gift Card item
Rivercrest Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a $100 gift card to Rivercrest, an alumni owned restaurant!


A product of the Stout Hospitality Group, stop by Rivercrest in Astoria, Queens to grab delicious bites and drinks.


Donated by Stout Hospitality Group

Broadway.com Gift Card item
Broadway.com Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy a night on Broadway!


$200 Broadway.com gift card


Donated by Abby Ballard, '23CCPS, '24MS

Flyhit Large Towel Warmer item
Flyhit Large Towel Warmer
$20

Starting bid

Immerse yourself in a spa-like oasis right in your own bathroom!


This spacious bathroom essential can easily accommodate two extra-large bath towels, along with robes, blankets, pajamas, and more. Use the TIMER button to choose a preservation time between 1 to 4 hours, guaranteeing a supply of warm towels whenever desired.


Value: $79


Donated by Maria Giambrone '92SVC

St. John's Alumni Swag Basket item
St. John's Alumni Swag Basket
$20

Starting bid

The basket includes St. John's Alumni branded items, including a cutting board, 4 wine glasses, and a cooler bag.


Value: $100


Donated by St. John's University Office of Alumni Relations

St. John's Athletics Swag Basket item
St. John's Athletics Swag Basket
$40

Starting bid

The basket includes exclsuive items, including:

  • A Rick Pitino bobblehead
  • A large red STJ quarterzip
  • A limited edition "Every Borough, Every Block" rally towel
  • A STJ branded flask
  • A STJ small sherpa blanket

Value: $200


Donated by St. John's University Office of Athletic Development

Chrochet by NIKINIKS item
Chrochet by NIKINIKS
$10

Starting bid

Two crochet keychain Snoopy inspired figures, Glinda and Elphaba from Wicked.


Value: $40


Donated by Nikita Persaud '25TCB

Sumpa Kita Enamel Pins (Full Collection) by Atelier Bighari item
Sumpa Kita Enamel Pins (Full Collection) by Atelier Bighari
$32

Starting bid

Based on the Philippine national flower, the Sampaguita, this enamel pin collection features 10 unique designs that is inspired from Art Nouveau. Whether you wear them on your bags, display them on your wall, or adorn your collars and clothing with these nature-themed pins, you will be sure to add a bit of whimsy to your roster!


Donated by Beatriz Vera, Assistant Director of Young Alumni, St. John's Office of Alumni Relations

Rocky Horror Show on Broadway item
Rocky Horror Show on Broadway
$150

Starting bid

Win two tickets to Rocky Horror (starring Rachel Dratch, Luke Evans, Stephanie Hsu, Andrew Durand and more) and enjoy a night at Roundabout Theatre! Tickets must be used before Sunday, June 14. See https://www.roundabouttheatre.org/get-tickets/2025-2026-season/rocky-horror for more information.


Value: $600


Donated by Nicholas Caccavo '04SJC, '10M.S.Ed.

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