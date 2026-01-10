Chapter 35: Keeping the Spirit Alive...The Reunion

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About this event
Entry to all events and reunion souvenir. NOTE: Reunion Souvenir will be mailed after Reunion Weekend.
Entry to Friday Class event Only and reunion souvenir. NOTE: Reunion Souvenir will be mailed after Reunion Weekend.
Entry to Sunday Class event Only and reunion souvenir. NOTE: Reunion Souvenir will be mailed after Reunion Weekend.
Entry to all events
Registration can be completed in two payments includes entry to all events and reunion souvenir
$
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