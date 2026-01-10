HU Class of 1991

Hosted by

HU Class of 1991

About this event

Chapter 35: Keeping the Spirit Alive...The Reunion

100 E Queen St

Hampton, VA 23669, USA

One Time Payment - Class Member (Late Registration)
$375

Entry to all events and reunion souvenir. NOTE: Reunion Souvenir will be mailed after Reunion Weekend.

Ogre Phi Ogre VII- Friday Only -Boots & Buckles
$175

Entry to Friday Class event Only and reunion souvenir. NOTE: Reunion Souvenir will be mailed after Reunion Weekend.

Ogre Phi Ogre VII- Sunday Only - Farwell Brunch
$175

Entry to Sunday Class event Only and reunion souvenir. NOTE: Reunion Souvenir will be mailed after Reunion Weekend.

One Time Payment Guest
$250

Entry to all events

Payment Plan 2 - Class Member
$175

Registration can be completed in two payments includes entry to all events and reunion souvenir

Add a donation for HU Class of 1991

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