Chapter Auditions

$50 per category





ex) Lucy is registering for Lower High School MT and Lower High School CM. She should add the registration fee two (2) times and fill out information for both categories. Lucy will pay $100 total.





Scholarships are available! If you are in need of financial assistance, please fill out the form below, and we will get back to you in 1-3 business days. Do not complete your registration until you have heard back from a RINATS Board member.





https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeF0uBTB9f2cbN6nks81TcdmRXoB6MlwqZTVn1p7X9AtFLpsw/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=114441043275464267569