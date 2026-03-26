Chapter Auditions

Hosted by
$50 per category
ex) Lucy is registering for Lower High School MT and Lower High School CM. She should add the registration fee two (2) times and fill out information for both categories. Lucy will pay $100 total.
Scholarships are available! If you are in need of financial assistance, please fill out the form below, and we will get back to you in 1-3 business days. Do not complete your registration until you have heard back from a RINATS Board member.
https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeF0uBTB9f2cbN6nks81TcdmRXoB6MlwqZTVn1p7X9AtFLpsw/viewform?usp=sharing&ouid=114441043275464267569
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!