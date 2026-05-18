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About this event

Chapter Meeting No Host Assessment 2026-27

11022 Aviation Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90045, USA

Meeting No Host Assessment 2026-27- FULL PAYMENT
$525

2026–2027 Chapter Meeting Assessment covering venue accommodations at The Proud Bird, floral arrangements, and member treats for all chapter meetings during the program year. Payment due by October 1, 2026.

Meeting No Host Assessment 2026-27- HALF PAYMENT
$262.50

2026–2027 Chapter Meeting Assessment covering venue accommodations at The Proud Bird, floral arrangements, and member treats for all chapter meetings during the program year. Payment due by October 1, 2026.

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