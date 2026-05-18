Chapter Meeting No Host Assessment 2026-27

About this event
2026–2027 Chapter Meeting Assessment covering venue accommodations at The Proud Bird, floral arrangements, and member treats for all chapter meetings during the program year. Payment due by October 1, 2026.
2026–2027 Chapter Meeting Assessment covering venue accommodations at The Proud Bird, floral arrangements, and member treats for all chapter meetings during the program year. Payment due by October 1, 2026.
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