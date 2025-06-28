Upstate SC Alumni Chapter of North Carolina A&T State University

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Upstate SC Alumni Chapter of North Carolina A&T State University

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Chapter Membership 2025-2026

Chapter Membership - Pay by card/bank account item
Chapter Membership - Pay by card/bank account
$110
CHAPTER MEMBER: A chapter member shall be an alumnus/alumna of the University. This member must pay annual chapter dues to be in good standing.
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Chapter Membership - Pay by Check item
Chapter Membership - Pay by Check
Free
CHAPTER MEMBER: A chapter member shall be an alumnus/alumna of the University. This member must pay annual chapter dues to be in good standing. Dues - $110 Please make check payable to SC Upstate Aggies. Mail check to: PO Box 6943 Greenville, SC 29606
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Associate Membership - Pay by card/bank account item
Associate Membership - Pay by card/bank account
$110
ASSOCIATE MEMBER: An Associate Member is a non-alumnus/alumna who wishes to participate in Chapter activities. Associate Members are entitled to the same benefits as other members except to hold elected positions.
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Associate Membership - Pay by Check item
Associate Membership - Pay by Check
Free
ASSOCIATE MEMBER: An Associate Member is a non-alumnus/alumna who wishes to participate in Chapter activities. Associate Members are entitled to the same benefits as other members except to hold elected positions. Dues - $110 Please make check payable to SC Upstate Aggies. Mail check to: PO Box 6943 Greenville, SC 29606
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