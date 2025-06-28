Chapter Membership 2025-2026

ASSOCIATE MEMBER: An Associate Member is a non-alumnus/alumna who wishes to participate in Chapter activities. Associate Members are entitled to the same benefits as other members except to hold elected positions. Dues - $110 Please make check payable to SC Upstate Aggies. Mail check to: PO Box 6943 Greenville, SC 29606

ASSOCIATE MEMBER: An Associate Member is a non-alumnus/alumna who wishes to participate in Chapter activities. Associate Members are entitled to the same benefits as other members except to hold elected positions. Dues - $110 Please make check payable to SC Upstate Aggies. Mail check to: PO Box 6943 Greenville, SC 29606

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