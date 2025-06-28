Upstate SC Alumni Chapter of North Carolina A&T State University
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Chapter Membership 2025-2026
Chapter Membership - Pay by card/bank account
$110
CHAPTER MEMBER: A chapter member shall be an alumnus/alumna of the University. This member must pay annual chapter dues to be in good standing.
CHAPTER MEMBER: A chapter member shall be an alumnus/alumna of the University. This member must pay annual chapter dues to be in good standing.
0
Chapter Membership - Pay by Check
Free
CHAPTER MEMBER: A chapter member shall be an alumnus/alumna of the University. This member must pay annual chapter dues to be in good standing.
Dues - $110
Please make check payable to SC Upstate Aggies.
Mail check to:
PO Box 6943
Greenville, SC 29606
CHAPTER MEMBER: A chapter member shall be an alumnus/alumna of the University. This member must pay annual chapter dues to be in good standing.
Dues - $110
Please make check payable to SC Upstate Aggies.
Mail check to:
PO Box 6943
Greenville, SC 29606
0
Associate Membership - Pay by card/bank account
$110
ASSOCIATE MEMBER: An Associate Member is a non-alumnus/alumna who wishes to participate in Chapter activities. Associate Members are entitled to the same benefits as other members except to hold elected positions.
ASSOCIATE MEMBER: An Associate Member is a non-alumnus/alumna who wishes to participate in Chapter activities. Associate Members are entitled to the same benefits as other members except to hold elected positions.
0
Associate Membership - Pay by Check
Free
ASSOCIATE MEMBER: An Associate Member is a non-alumnus/alumna who wishes to participate in Chapter activities. Associate Members are entitled to the same benefits as other members except to hold elected positions.
Dues - $110
Please make check payable to SC Upstate Aggies.
Mail check to: PO Box 6943 Greenville, SC 29606
ASSOCIATE MEMBER: An Associate Member is a non-alumnus/alumna who wishes to participate in Chapter activities. Associate Members are entitled to the same benefits as other members except to hold elected positions.
Dues - $110
Please make check payable to SC Upstate Aggies.
Mail check to: PO Box 6943 Greenville, SC 29606
0
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