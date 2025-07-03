2025/26 Chapter Membership Dues

$300

Membership - 2 payments of $150
$150

Dues are late after August 31, 2025 - 1st payment due July 31st, 2nd payment due August 31th.

August Payment Plan- Initial payment $100
$100

1st installment due by August 31st of $100.

4 subsequent payments due by December 31st.

August Payment Plan- 4 payments of $50
$50

Please do not pick this option if you have not made your initial payment of $100.


This option only available to those who are making their 4 payments in September, October, November and December. Final payment is due by December 31st

