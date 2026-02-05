The New York MetroHarp Chapter of the American Harp Society

Hosted by

The New York MetroHarp Chapter of the American Harp Society

About this event

Chapter Recital (Spring 2026)

123 W 71st St

New York, NY 10023, USA

Performer
$20

If you intend to perform on the chapter recital and are a current NY MetroHarp member, please select this option. If you are not yet a member, please join here: https://www.metroharpnyc.org/join-renew-membership

NY MetroHarp Member Audience Ticket
Free

If you are a current NY MetroHarp member wishing to attend the performance, please select this ticket option. If you are not yet a member, please join here: https://www.metroharpnyc.org/join-renew-membership

Non-member Audience Ticket
$10

If you are not a NY MetroHarp member wishing to attend the performance, please select this ticket option.

Add a donation for The New York MetroHarp Chapter of the American Harp Society

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!