Chapter Summit Banquet

Includes New/Renew Adult Membership & Meal
Includes New/Renew Youth Membership (17 & under) & Meal (must attend with an adult)
Includes New/Renew Adult Membership & 2 Meals
Includes Sponsor Membership & Meal
Includes Life Membership & Meal
Includes Life Membership & Meal
$290 down and 3 quarterly payments of $250
Available to current KECA Members, Life Members, Conservation Partners, or guest
Available to current KECA members or guest of current member (must attend with an adult)
Adult Membership Only
Youth Membership Only
Sponsor Membership only
New Life Membership Only
includes 8 meals and 8 annual memberships (adult or youth), a firearm (winner to be drawn from your table guests), PLUS you will also receive $500 in General Raffle Tickets!
2 for 1 special.
Spend $100 get $200 worth of General Raffle Tickets.
For every $100 in General Raffle Tickets purchased you will get 1 strip of Top Shelf Tickets.
Winner will receive a custom Christensen Evoke (7mm) and have a 1 in 15 chance of winning a Companion Elk Hunt at Fish Tail Ranch in Chama, New Mexico.
Winner will receive a custom Christensen Evoke (7mm) and have a 1 in 13 chance of winning a Companion Elk Hunt at Fish Tail Ranch in Chama, New Mexico.
Winner will receive the 2025 Banquet Rifle. This year is a Henry "Long Ranger" (.308)
Winner will receive the 2025 Banquet Rifle. This year is a Henry "Long Ranger" (.308)
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing