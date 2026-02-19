National Charity League Inc Conejo Valley Chapter

Offered by

National Charity League Inc Conejo Valley Chapter

About this shop

Chapter Tea 2026

Modelette/Day of Giving Ticket
$75

Single Admission ticket to Modelette Presentation and Day of Giving Boutique

Sustainers of NCL
Free

Complimentary Admission ticket to Modelette Presentation and Day of Giving Boutique

Pre-Sale Floral Bouquet
$25
Available until Feb 25

Celebrate your Ticktocker's Modelette performance with a celebratory flower bouquet you can pick up at the day of event.

Paw Print Necklace item
Paw Print Necklace
$20

Wear your love of pets around your neck and support Paw Works with this limited quantity necklace graciously donated by local mother/daughter small business - Splendid Iris! 18k gold-plated, this exquisitely etched paw design on a shimmering shell inlay.

10th Grade Philanthropy Project- Paw Works
$20

Class of 2028 is excited to have chosen Paw Works as their Philanthropy Honoree this year. All donations go directly back to Paw Works.

Raffle Tickets - 5
$25

Raffle Tickets for Day of Giving Baskets

Raffle Tickets - 10
$40

Raffle Tickets for Day of Giving Baskets

Raffle Tickets - 20
$75

Raffle Tickets for Day of Giving Baskets

Raffle Tickets - 30
$100

Raffle Tickets for Day of Giving Baskets

Companion Ticket - Modelette ONLY
$35
Companion Ticket - Day of Giving ONLY
$45
Personalized Towel Monogram item
Personalized Towel Monogram
$35

Personalized 3 letter monogram towel.

Personalized Towel Full Name item
Personalized Towel Full Name
$45

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!