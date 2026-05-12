Oakland Literacy Coalition

Hosted by

Oakland Literacy Coalition

About this event

Chapters of Change 2026

1800 Madison St

Oakland, CA 94612, USA

General Admission
$150

Reserved Seat

Couples Ticket
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Two Reserved Seats

Table Host
$1,700
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 Seats | Inclusion in all event materials: listing on invitation, program, signage

Luminary Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

10 VIP Seats | Verbal recognition at event | Inclusion in all event materials: logo on invitation, program, signage | Headline recognition: logo on website and digital communications | Full Page Advertisement in Program | Speaking opportunity at event | Lunch for two with OLC Executive Director

Champion Sponsor
$7,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

8 Seats | Verbal recognition at event | Inclusion in all event materials: logo on invitation, program, signage | Recognition: logo on website and digital communications | Full Page Advertisement in Program

Partner Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

6 Seats | Inclusion in all event materials: logo on invitation, program, signage | Recognition: logo on website and digital communications | Half Page Advertisement
in Program

Advocate Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

4 Seats | Inclusion in all event materials: listing on invitation, program, signage | Recognition: logo on website and digital communications | Half Page Advertisement
in Program

Supporter Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 Seats | Inclusion in all event materials: listing on invitation, program, signage | Recognition: listing on website and digital communications | Eighth Advertisement
in Program

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