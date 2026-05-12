Chapters of Change 2026

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About this event
Reserved Seat
Two Reserved Seats
10 Seats | Inclusion in all event materials: listing on invitation, program, signage
10 VIP Seats | Verbal recognition at event | Inclusion in all event materials: logo on invitation, program, signage | Headline recognition: logo on website and digital communications | Full Page Advertisement in Program | Speaking opportunity at event | Lunch for two with OLC Executive Director
8 Seats | Verbal recognition at event | Inclusion in all event materials: logo on invitation, program, signage | Recognition: logo on website and digital communications | Full Page Advertisement in Program
6 Seats | Inclusion in all event materials: logo on invitation, program, signage | Recognition: logo on website and digital communications | Half Page Advertisement
in Program
4 Seats | Inclusion in all event materials: listing on invitation, program, signage | Recognition: logo on website and digital communications | Half Page Advertisement
in Program
2 Seats | Inclusion in all event materials: listing on invitation, program, signage | Recognition: listing on website and digital communications | Eighth Advertisement
in Program
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