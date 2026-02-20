Be Well With Mama

Chapters of Motherhood: 2026 Annual Gala

1510 Fairfield Ave

Fort Wayne, IN 46802, USA

Admission Ticket item
Admission Ticket
$80
Presenting Sponsor: The First Edition item
Presenting Sponsor: The First Edition
$5,000

Exclusive opportunity - only one available


  • Event presented as: “Chapters of Motherhood made possible by [Sponsor name]”
  • Largest logo placement on all materials
  • Speaking opportunity (3–5 minutes)
  • Featured in email blasts & all social media posts
  • Full-page ad in event program
  • Premium event table with 8 tickets
  • verbal recognition and slide during opening and closing remarks
  • Logo on step-and-repeat for event photos
  • Option to include business card or promotional item in attendee “bag favors” (150 bags total)
  • Mention in post-event thank-you email
Gold Sponsor: Bestseller item
Gold Sponsor: Bestseller
$2,500

Limited sponsorship opportunities available


  • Prominent logo placement on materials
  • Individual social media spotlight post
  • Full-page ad in event program
  • 8 event tickets
  • Logo on website sponsor page
  • Verbal recognition during event
  • Welcome poster with logo on it
  • Recognition slide during program
  • Option to include business card or promotional item in attendee “bag favors” (150 bags)
  • Mention in post-event thank-you email
Silver Sponsor: Bookclub Favorite item
Silver Sponsor: Bookclub Favorite
$1,000

Limited sponsorship opportunities available

  • Shared social media thank-you post
  • Half-page ad in event program
  • 4 event tickets
  • Logo on website sponsor page
  • Verbal recognition during event
  • Shared recognition slide during program
  • Option to include business card or promotional item in attendee “bag favors” (150 bags)
  • Mention in post-event thank-you email
Bronze Sponsor: The Bookmark item
Bronze Sponsor: The Bookmark
$500

Limited sponsorship opportunities available

  • Shared social media thank-you post
  • Quarter-page ad in event program
  • 2 event tickets
  • Name on website sponsor page
  • Shared recognition slide during program
  • Mention in post-event thank-you email
Bag Favor Sponsor item
Bag Favor Sponsor
$1,500

Exclusive opportunity - only one available

  • Your company logo will be featured on all favor bags placed at the tables.
  • These are reusable grocery bags designed for multiple uses after the event date.
  • Your logo will be displayed in white on a black background, ensuring it stands out at the event.
  • Verbal recognition during event with slide
  • Option to include business card or promotional item in attendee “bag favors” (150 bags)
  • Mention in post-event thank-you email
  • Individual social media spotlight post
Coffee Mug Sponsor item
Coffee Mug Sponsor
$1,500

Exclusive opportunity - only one available

  • Your company logo will be featured on all coffee mugs placed at the tables.
  • These will be used for after dinner coffee and tea
  • Your logo will be displayed in black on a white background, ensuring it stands out at the event.
  • Verbal recognition during event with slide
  • Option to include business card or promotional item in attendee “bag favors” (150 bags)
  • Mention in post-event thank-you email
  • Individual social media spotlight post




Booklet Sponsor item
Booklet Sponsor
$1,500

Exclusive Opportunity - only one available

  • Two full pages of advertisement in our event booklet
  • Recognition in the post-event thank-you email
  • Logo placement on the cover of our event booklet
  • Verbal recognition during event with slide
  • Individual social media spotlight post
Table Branding item
Table Branding
$500

Limited table opportunities available, you can purchase up to 4 tables to brand.


  • Table during the event will be presented as your companies name
  • Logo placement on table cards
  • All items on the table will be branded with your companies name
  • Option to include business card or promotional item in attendee “bag favors” (8 bags total for your table)
  • Verbal recognition during event with slide
  • Mention in post-event thank-you email
  • Individual social media spotlight post
Add a donation for Be Well With Mama

$

