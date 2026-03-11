Austin Iranian Professionals Association

Hosted by

Austin Iranian Professionals Association

About this event

Char-Shanbe Souri - Vendor

1510 Alexis Dr

Cedar Park, TX 78613, USA

Food & Pastries
$250

For vendors selling prepared food, snacks, desserts, tea, or pastries to be served at the event. Access to power may be provided depending on location.

Art, Crafts & Gift Vendors
$100

For vendors selling handmade items, art, jewelry, clothing, decorations, cultural goods, or specialty gifts.

Exhibitors & Community Organizations
$80

For Community services, or businesses, nonprofits, cultural groups that want to share information, promote their work, or connect with attendees.

Custom Vendor Contribution (By Agreement)
Pay what you can

Please enter the vendor contribution amount agreed upon with the AustinIPA team.

Add a donation for Austin Iranian Professionals Association

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