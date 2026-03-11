Char-Shanbe Souri - Vendor

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About this event
For vendors selling prepared food, snacks, desserts, tea, or pastries to be served at the event. Access to power may be provided depending on location.
For vendors selling handmade items, art, jewelry, clothing, decorations, cultural goods, or specialty gifts.
For Community services, or businesses, nonprofits, cultural groups that want to share information, promote their work, or connect with attendees.
Please enter the vendor contribution amount agreed upon with the AustinIPA team.
$
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