Chargers Basketball July Summer Training

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$5 per child per open gym. Ages 11-18 yrs old. Change quantity based on number of open gym times you are registering for. We hope to see you at as many as possible! Bring water and court shoes.
$5 per child per open gym. Ages 11-18 yrs old. Change quantity based on number of open gym times you are registering for. We hope to see you at as many as possible! Bring water and court shoes.
$5 per child per open gym. Ages 11-18 yrs old. Change quantity based on number of open gym times you are registering for. We hope to see you at as many as possible! Bring water and court shoes.
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