(Basketball) CenTex Chargers Homeschool Sports Association

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(Basketball) CenTex Chargers Homeschool Sports Association

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Chargers Basketball July Summer Training

5000 S 31st St

Temple, TX 76502, USA

July 9th 6-8pm
$5

$5 per child per open gym. Ages 11-18 yrs old. Change quantity based on number of open gym times you are registering for. We hope to see you at as many as possible! Bring water and court shoes.

July 21st 6-8pm
$5

$5 per child per open gym. Ages 11-18 yrs old. Change quantity based on number of open gym times you are registering for. We hope to see you at as many as possible! Bring water and court shoes.

July 28th 6-8pm
$5

$5 per child per open gym. Ages 11-18 yrs old. Change quantity based on number of open gym times you are registering for. We hope to see you at as many as possible! Bring water and court shoes.

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