Chargers PTO's Silent Auction

Jokes for a week on the morning announcements
$10

Starting bid

Your student will get to tell a joke for a week on the morning announcements with Ms. Haddox!

Pull the Fire Alarm (Oct)
$25

Starting bid

In the month of October one Student will pull the Fire Alarm during fire drills!

Pull the Fire Alarm (Nov)
$25

Starting bid

In the month of November one Student will pull the Fire Alarm during fire drills!

Pull the Fire Alarm (Dec)
$25

Starting bid

In the month of December one Student will pull the Fire Alarm during fire drills!

Assistant to Principal Haddox
$15

Starting bid

Help Mrs. Haddox with her day! Be Assistant Principal to Mrs Haddox!

Assistant to the Security Guard
$15

Starting bid

Be Assistant to the security guard Ms Stephanie! Help her with her day!

Lunch with Staff Member of Students Choice
$25

Starting bid

Student gets to pick a staff member to have lunch with!

Pick a Coach to do 25!
$15

Starting bid

Student picks a Coach to do 25 of any activity throughout a week!

It can be 5 push-ups one day and 2 another as long as it finishes by the end of the week!

