Therapy 2000 Silver Soiree Auction (Benefitting Chari-T2000)

Winning bidder will receive a certificate for a Brewery Tour and Beer Flights for Four people, a $60 value.
This certificate expires November 2026 and can be redeemed at:
Cowtown Brewing Co.
1301 E. Belknap St.
Fort Worth, Tx 76102
817-489-5800
Winning bidder and guests must be 21+ yrs.
Winning bidder will receive a CORE 5 Membership, with unlimited general admission for 5 people aged 2+ for one year; $165 value.
Admission includes 11 permanent exhibit halls, members-only access, 50% parking in the museum lot, 10% savings at the Cafe and shops, 15% savings on gift memberships, exclusive preview days to traveling exhibitions, reciprocal admission to hundreds of science institutions in the ASTC Passport Program.
Certificate must be redeemed by November 9, 2026.
If a larger membership is needed, the museum can help with an upgrade once your certificate is
redeemed.
4 Tickets to the Texas Ballet Theater performance of The Nutcracker December 4, 2025. Value of $200.
At Winspear Opera House
2403 Flora St.
Dallas, Tx 75201
December 4, 2025 at 7:00 pm
Voucher must be redeemed by 11/28/2025
Commissioned 14" Fine Art Heirloom Family Portrait with Lavish Artistry. Celebrate the ones who mean everything through timeless artwork that elevates your home and heart. Value of $1500.
Park Hill Fine Art Portraits 6115 Camp Bowie Blvd Fort Worth, Tx 76116 www.parkhillportraits.com
Expires 2/9/2026
4 tickets to North Texas Football, any 2025 Regular Season Home Game. $80 value.
Redeem at North Texas Athletics Ticket Office at DACTU Stadium Mon-Fri.
Certificate for 2 Dry Run Tickets to Fort Worth Crawling's Cowboy Pub Crawl. $70 value.
The History Pub Crawl is a mix of good times, cold drinks, and hidden history in The Fort Worth Stockyards.
Tickets due not include any pre-paid drinks, but beverage purchase will be available.
Certificate does not expire.
Winner and guests must be 21+ yrs
Fort Worth Crawling
The Cove at The Lakefront, the best indoor waterpark in North Texas! Winning bidder will receive 5
tickets for admission to the waterpark and a one day cabana rental, $270 value.
The Cove is open year round for family fun!
The Cove at The Lakefront
417 Lakefront Dr.
Little Elm, Tx 75068
Enjoy a day of Pickle Ball at Chicken 'N Pickle, Grapevine.
Winning bidder will receive:
-60 minutes of free game play
-court rental for 2
-2 appetizers
-ball/basket rental
all good at the Grapevine location.
You will also receive a trendy black and white pickle ball bag and 2 paddle set to play anytime you want.
Total value of $170.
Chicken 'N Pickle Grapevine
4600 Merlot Ave
Grapevine, Tx 76051
Winning bidder will receive a gift card to Scheel's valued at $200.
Scheels Sporting Goods
4450 Destination Dr The Colony, Tx 75056 www.scheels.com
You and 7 guests will experience an exciting horseback guided trail ride at Texas Horse Park. No
experience needed, just saddle up and ride.
Gift valued at $800.
Guests must be 12+ yrs of age.
Texas Horse Park
811 Pemberton Hill Rd Bldg #2
Dallas, Texas 75217
Classic Session Photo Package with Sarah Gogliormella Photography, valued at $1445.
Sarah specializes in natural light family, newborn, and maternity sessions! The Classic Session is a completely customized session that meets you and your loved ones exactly where you area in each session of life. Sarah will work with you to craft a vision from start to finish, including wardrobe guidance, pre-session consultation, and post session ordering appointment. The session and full gallery must be scheduled during the 2026 calendar year, and agreed upon date between photographer and client.
Broadway Dallas presents Tony Award-winning play, Kimberly Akimbo!
Winning bidder will receive 2 tickets to the January 7th performance at AT&T Performing Arts Center.
Tickets must be redeemed no later than 12/17/25.
The value of each ticket will range from $65-$150 each ($130-$300 total value), pending availability the night of the performance.
All instructions on how to redeem will be on the winning voucher.
2 Tickets to an FC Dallas Home Game for Spring 2026, $125.50 value.
Date TBD once season schedule is released.
Includes parking pass and 20% of merchandise and food purchases.
Winner will receive tickets via email using the AXS app.
Winner will contact Vanessa Blasingame to determine game dates once season is open.
Gather your friends for fun and play around Dallas!
The winning bidder will receive all of the following, a $150 value:
$50 Game Play Voucher for Top Golf Dallas
8787 Park Ln. Dallas, Tx 75231
$50 Voucher to Great Room Escape Dallas
Up to 12 participants enter a room and have one hour to escape!
715 N. Glenville Dr. #440, Richardson, Tx 75081
www.greatroomescape.com/dallas
$50 Voucher to Class Axe Dallas
Enjoy one hour of axe throwing on a private lane with you and your friends!
715 N. Glenville Dr. #440, Richardson, Tx 75081
Enjoy one day admission for 2 to Six Flags Over Texas, 2025 season, $180 value.
Must be redeemed by December 31. 2025
Six Flags Over Texas Arlington, Tx 76011
Four tickets to Mozart and Mahler's Fourth November 21, 2025 7:30 pm performance at Bass Performance Hall.
Tickets are valued at $30-$80 each ($120-$300 total value) and will given best available (excluding boxes) at the time of redemption.
Therapy 2000 will submit winning bidder information to book tickets.
Winning bidder will receive their choice of Color Analysis with T2K's own Ceci Gonzalez:
1.Complete Individual Color Analysis
OR
2.Group Mini Color Analysis for up to 4 people
Total package valued up to $300.
Color Analysis is a transformative experience that reveals the tones and shades that naturally enhance your beauty. Through guided draping process, you'll uncover the palette that brings balance, brightness, and effortless cohesion to your look-from wardrobe to makeup and beyond!
Ceci Sees Colors
Color Analysis
Ceci Gonzalez
Winning bidder will receive a$100 Giftcard to Tangerine Salon-AVEDA and an at home spa day set: Collagen Facemasks, Jade and Gua Sha roller set, Aromatherapy Shower Steamers, and Cloud Socks for the ultimate day of relaxation! Total package valued at $150.
Giftcard redeemable at:
Tangerine Salon-AVEDA
7949 Walnut Hill Ln Dallas, 75230
Two 1-day admission passes to NRH2O, valued at $67.98.
NRH2O Family Water Park
9001 Blvd 26
North Richland Hills, Tx 76180
Certificate redeemable for two tickets to your choice of a TI Classical Series Dallas Symphony Orchestra Concert, valued at $160.
Must be redeemed by May 31, 2026.
Enjoy a date night in with this crafted wine and charcuterie set.
Winning bidder will receive 2 beautiful and one of a kind, live edge wood cutting/charcuterie boards from Just Rustic LLC, one bottle of William Hill Chardonnay from Siegel's/Twin Liquors, and a gold charcuterie utensil set. Total value $120.
Just Rustic LLC
Winning bidder will enjoy a brand new YETI Jumbo Cooler! The best cooler you will ever own! Keeps food and drinks cold for up to 2 days.
-Holds 57 (12 oz) cans/ice.
-Gasketed Lid
-Thick rubber latches & feet.
-Includes metal dry goods basket and drain plug.
Size L X W X H
34 X 18 X 18
Capacity (Qt.) 75
Total Value $500
Donation courtesy of Dallas Aviation.
Enjoy an fun and colorful day for two!
Winning bidder will receive 2 tickets to the Crayola Experience in Plano, a $50 movie gift card, candy assortment, and popcorn gift basket from Poparella's in Frisco! Gift valued at $130.
Crayola Experience Plano
6121 W Park Blvd Suite A100
Plano, Tx 75093
Poparella's
8873 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, Tx 75034
4 tickets to a Frisco RoughRiders home game ,best seats available at the time of redemption. Tickets valued at $52-$192 total.
Must be used during the 2026 season.
Winning bidder will receive a signed hockey puck by Wyatt Johnston, #53, Dallas Stars Center.
Includes certificate of authenticity and display case/stand. Total value of $90.
Happy Planner Gift Basket Set! Everything needed for the ultimate planner in you! $100 value.
2026 Happy Planner in stripes and florals
2 pack divider envelopes
100 sheet block pad
40 sheet block pad
850 classic sticker sheets (encouraging)
617 classic sticker sheets (floral)
221 holiday sticker sheets
36 pc sticker pad
Winning bidder will receive a signed 8x10 photo by Wyatt Langford, #36, Texas Rangers Left Fielder.
Total value of $150.
