Chari-T2000

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Chari-T2000

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C2K's "Celebrating 15 Years of Impact" Limited Edition Gear

Chari-T2000 Mug item
Chari-T2000 Mug item
Chari-T2000 Mug
$19.99

Two-tone ceramic mug. Available in four colors: Green, Blue, Orange, or Red. *Optional: donate an additional $1 or $2 to help C2K with shipping costs. Thank you!

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Premium Unisex Tee item
Premium Unisex Tee item
Premium Unisex Tee item
Premium Unisex Tee
$27.99

Premium Unisex Tee. Available in five colors: Dark Gray Heather (shown), Heather Midnight Navy (shown), Heather Ice Blue (shown), Heather Lapis (Blue, not shown), and White (not shown). Sizes: XS-4XL. *Optional: donate an additional $1 or $2 to help C2K with shipping costs. Thank you!

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Premium Long-Sleeve Tee item
Premium Long-Sleeve Tee item
Premium Long-Sleeve Tee item
Premium Long-Sleeve Tee
$32.99

Premium Long-Sleeve Tee. Available in four colors: Solid Black (not shown), Heather Midnight Navy (shown), Heather Slate (shown), and Heather Cardinal (shown). Sizes: XS-3XL. *Optional: donate an additional $1 or $2 to help C2K with shipping costs. Thank you!

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