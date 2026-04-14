Charity 6 Foundation

Hosted by

Charity 6 Foundation

About this event

Charity 6 Foundation Golf Outing - 2026

1900 Randolph Rd

Mogadore, OH 44260, USA

Foursome Registration
$500

Foursome registration includes 4 golfers for one team entry. This includes greens fees, cart, lunch, dinner, drinks, and more for the 2026 Charity 6 Foundation Golf Outing!

Hole Sponsor - Blue Level
$100

Blue Level sponsors will receive a customized hole sign on the golf course to recognize their support of The Charity 6 Foundation!


New sponsors: please send company graphics to [email protected]

Outing Sponsor - White Level
$300

White Level sponsors will receive a customized hole sign on the golf course and a Charity 6 Golf Shirt to recognize their support of The Charity 6 Foundation!


New sponsors: please send company graphics to [email protected]

Foundation Sponsor - Red Level
$500

Red Level sponsors will receive a customized hole sign on the golf course, a banner at the main pavillion during dinner, and a Charity 6 Golf Shirt to recognize their support of The Charity 6 Foundation!


New sponsors: please send company graphics to [email protected]

Corporate Level Sponsor
$1,000

Corporate Level sponsors will receive a customized hole sign on the golf course, a banner and special recognition at the main pavillion during dinner, and a plaque to recognize their significant support of The Charity 6 Foundation!


New sponsors: please send company graphics to [email protected]

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