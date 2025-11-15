Charity & Love, Inc.'s Memberships

Community Member
$1

No expiration

Monthly newsletter , Access to community events, colunteer opportunities and program updates & alerts.

Supporter Member
$25

Renews monthly

For individuals who want to contribute consistently to our impact.
Benefits:

  • All Community Member benefits
  • Member welcome packet
  • Discounts on select workshops
  • Priority event registration
  • Recognition on our website
Impact Member
$50

Renews monthly

Ideal for supporters who want deeper engagement and program impact.
Benefits:

  • All Supporter benefits
  • Exclusive member-only events
  • Annual impact report
  • Digital badge to show support
Champion Supporter
$65

Renews monthly

individuals or small businesses who want to help expand our outreach.
Benefits:

  • All Impact Member benefits
  • Listing as a “Champion Partner”
  • Logo placement in select print materials
  • One complimentary vendor table at events
  • Early access to sponsorship opportunities
Community Partner
$150

Renews monthly

For businesses and organizations committed to long-term community transformation.
Benefits:

  • All Champion Member benefits
  • Company spotlight in newsletter
  • Social media appreciation post
  • Invitation to annual partner luncheon
  • Opportunity to present or host workshops
Intern Community Scholarship
$5,000

Valid for one year

Support paid internship, career readiness program, and youth workforce development.


Benefit:

  • Career mentoring and job shadowing opportunities
  • Workforce development workshops
  • Leadership & life skills training
  • Transportation stipends for intern
  • Insternship program materials and supplies



