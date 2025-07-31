Charity Bike Ride - Online registration closes October 1st, but you can register in person on Sunday!

Elmore

OH 43416, USA

🎟️ Ride Registration – $25
$25

This ticket includes entry to the 5 or 10-mile charity ride from Elmore to Lindsey and back, a free ice cream cone, plus a commemorative event t-shirt if registered by September 15. Helmets required. Class 1 & 2 e-bikes welcome. A signed waiver is required at check-in.

💸 Sponsor a Rider / Make a Pledge
$25

Support a rider in their mission to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity of Ottawa County! For every $50 raised, riders earn a $10 ReStore Gift Card — and all proceeds go toward building safe, affordable housing in our community.
📝 Please include the name of the rider you're sponsoring (if applicable) in the notes section.

👟 Virtual Rider – Donate & Ride in Spirit
$25

Can’t attend in person? Ride with us in spirit! Your donation supports the cause and helps us get one step closer to Pastor Becky’s $500,000 goal for a new Habitat subdivision in Ottawa County. No bike or helmet required — just heart!

$

