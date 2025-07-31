Charity Bike Ride - Online registration closes October 1st, but you can register in person on Sunday!

This ticket includes entry to the 5 or 10-mile charity ride from Elmore to Lindsey and back, a free ice cream cone, plus a commemorative event t-shirt if registered by September 15. Helmets required. Class 1 & 2 e-bikes welcome. A signed waiver is required at check-in.
Support a rider in their mission to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity of Ottawa County! For every $50 raised, riders earn a $10 ReStore Gift Card — and all proceeds go toward building safe, affordable housing in our community.
📝 Please include the name of the rider you're sponsoring (if applicable) in the notes section.
Can’t attend in person? Ride with us in spirit! Your donation supports the cause and helps us get one step closer to Pastor Becky’s $500,000 goal for a new Habitat subdivision in Ottawa County. No bike or helmet required — just heart!
