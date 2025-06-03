Charity Bowling Event

Hosted by
About this event
4 Bowlers, Digital and/or signage at each lane, logo on all correspondence, logo tags on & presentation of high/low score bowling pins, MIC time. Exclusive table at registration area.
2 Bowlers, signage on food tables (1 at each lane), MIC time
1 Bowler & 1 Cheerleader/Networker, Recognition as beverage sponsor, Signage & Materials at each lane
1 Bowler or 1 Cheerleader/Networker at lane choice
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!