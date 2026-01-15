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Inspired By Giving

About this event

Charity Golf International - Par 4 Contest

Single Player Purchase-Option A
$40

Purchase includes:
Eligibility to win a dream trip to Maui, HI (Kapalua Resort) and allows you to tee off from 150 yards out on our Par 4.

Team Purchase-Option A
$150

Purchase includes:
Entire team eligibility to win a dream trip to Maui, HI (Kapalua Resort) and to tee off from 150 yards out on our Par 4.

Single Player Purchase-Option B
$20

Purchase includes:
Allows you to tee off from 150 yards out on our Par 4 (no prize).

Team Purchase-Option B
$75

Purchase includes:
Allows your entire team to tee off from 150 yards out on our Par 4 (no prize).

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!