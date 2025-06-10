Charity Golf Outing to Benefit Friends of SCAS - Sponsorships

Shelter Sponsor
$2,500
Includes: • Large poster sign with your choice of location • One complimentary twosome (2 players) • Special recognition during the ceremony • Opportunity to speak at the event • Your logo or small ad featured on our website & flyers • Your logo on every golf cart GPS • Company name displayed at the sign-in table • Our heartfelt thanks
Dog Sponsor
$1,000
Includes: • Recognition during the ceremony • Tee sign at the hole of your choice, featuring your company name • Your logo or small ad on our website & flyers • Company name displayed at the sign-in table • Our heartfelt thanks
Cat Sponsor
$1,000
Includes: • Recognition during the ceremony • Tee sign at the hole of your choice, featuring your company name • Your logo or small ad on our website & flyers • Company name displayed at the sign-in table • Our heartfelt thanks
Puppy Chow Sponsor
$750
(Lunch Sponsor) Includes: • Recognition during the ceremony • Your logo or small ad on our website & flyers • Company name displayed at the sign-in table • Our heartfelt thanks
Kitten Sponsor
$750
(Cocktail Hour Sponsor) Includes: • Recognition during the ceremony • Your logo or small ad on our website & flyers • Company name displayed at the sign-in table • Our heartfelt thanks
Cart Pack Sponsor
$500
Includes: • Your logo on all golf carts • Recognition during the ceremony • Company name displayed at the sign-in table • Our heartfelt thanks
Hole Sign Sponsor
$100
Includes: • Your company name at a hole on the course • Recognition during the ceremony • Company name displayed at the sign-in table • Our heartfelt thanks
