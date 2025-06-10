Charity Golf Outing to Benefit Friends of SCAS - Sponsorships

Includes:
• Large poster sign with your choice of location
• One complimentary twosome (2 players)
• Special recognition during the ceremony
• Opportunity to speak at the event
• Your logo or small ad featured on our website & flyers
• Your logo on every golf cart GPS
• Company name displayed at the sign-in table
• Our heartfelt thanks
Dog Sponsor
$1,000
Includes:
• Recognition during the ceremony
• Tee sign at the hole of your choice, featuring your company name
• Your logo or small ad on our website & flyers
• Company name displayed at the sign-in table
• Our heartfelt thanks
Cat Sponsor
$1,000
Includes:
• Recognition during the ceremony
• Tee sign at the hole of your choice, featuring your company name
• Your logo or small ad on our website & flyers
• Company name displayed at the sign-in table
• Our heartfelt thanks
Puppy Chow Sponsor
$750
(Lunch Sponsor)
Includes:
• Recognition during the ceremony
• Your logo or small ad on our website & flyers
• Company name displayed at the sign-in table
• Our heartfelt thanks
Kitten Sponsor
$750
(Cocktail Hour Sponsor)
Includes:
• Recognition during the ceremony
• Your logo or small ad on our website & flyers
• Company name displayed at the sign-in table
• Our heartfelt thanks
Cart Pack Sponsor
$500
Includes:
• Your logo on all golf carts
• Recognition during the ceremony
• Company name displayed at the sign-in table
• Our heartfelt thanks
Hole Sign Sponsor
$100
Includes:
• Your company name at a hole on the course
• Recognition during the ceremony
• Company name displayed at the sign-in table
• Our heartfelt thanks
