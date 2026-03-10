CHARITY GOLF SCRAMBLE

About this event
Access to lunch, awards ceremony, and raffle
Business signage at one hole
Sign at contest hole
Recognition during awards
Sign at contest hole
Recognition during awards
Sign at contest hole
Recognition during awards
Event named after sponsor
Largest logo on all marketing materials
Banner at registration and clubhouse
Recognition during announcements and awards
Social media and website promotion
Complimentary foursome team entry
Opportunity to speak at the event
Helps cover drink stations or beverage carts.
Logo at beverage stations
Brand recognition on drink tickets
Announcements during the event
Social media shout-out
Recognition in event program
Mention during awards or announcements
Social media recognition
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