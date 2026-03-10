Carolina Royalty

Hosted by

Carolina Royalty

About this event

CHARITY GOLF SCRAMBLE

1000 Club Rd

Greensboro, NC 27407, USA

Lunch Only Ticket
$25

Access to lunch, awards ceremony, and raffle

Hole Sponsor
$300

Business signage at one hole

Lonest Drive Contest Sponsor
$500

Sign at contest hole

Recognition during awards

Closest to the Pin Contest Sponsor
$500

Sign at contest hole

Recognition during awards

Longest Putt Contest Sponsor
$500

Sign at contest hole

Recognition during awards

Prize Sponsor
$300
Title Sponsor
$5,000

Event named after sponsor

Largest logo on all marketing materials

Banner at registration and clubhouse

Recognition during announcements and awards

Social media and website promotion

Complimentary foursome team entry

Opportunity to speak at the event

Beverage Sponsor
$750

Helps cover drink stations or beverage carts.

Logo at beverage stations

Brand recognition on drink tickets

Announcements during the event

Social media shout-out

Community Event Support
Pay what you can

Recognition in event program

Mention during awards or announcements

Social media recognition


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