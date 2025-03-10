Golf Tournament Benefiting Individuals with Exceptional Needs

Support Our Golf Tournament with an exclusive on of a kind $100 Basket Donation! Make an impact while promoting your business! With a $100 donation, your contribution will go toward creating a beautifully curated basket for our Cedar Bridge Foundation Golf Tournament.

As a thank you for your generosity, your business card and information will be included in the basket, giving you visibility among tournament participants and supporters.

Your support helps us continue empowering individuals with developmental disabilities through advocacy, programs, and community engagement.