Golf Tournament Benefiting Individuals with Exceptional Needs

A Single Golfer Ticket includes entry into the Cedar Bridge Foundation Charity Golf Tournament (18 Holes): Bridging the Gap, Your participation helps support vital programs for adults with developmental disabilities, autism, intellectual disabilities, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and more. Thank you for your support!
Gather your team and hit the greens for a great cause! Register your Foursome Golf Team for the Cedar Bridge Foundation Charity Golf Tournament (18 Holes): Bridging the Gap. Your participating helps support vital programs for adults with developmental disabilities, autism, intellectual disabilities, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome, and more.
*Exclusive Title Sponsorship of Golf Tournament
*Opportunity to place company literature in gift bags distributed at registration
*Opportunity to set up a tent on golf course and provide refreshments, snacks, and promotional giveaways to participants
*Four player entries into tournament
*Sponsorship of two hole signs (supplied by sponsor)
*Logo on scoreboard of tournament
*Banner at tournament (supplied by sponsor). *Company Info in Clubhouse TV
*Your company logo and website link will be featured on CBF's website and highlighted on social media platforms leading up to the event
*Exclusive sponsor or cart signs in all golf carts
*Opportunity to place company literature in gift bags distributed at registration *Opportunity to set up a tent on golf course and provide refreshments, snacks, and promotional giveaways to participants
*Two player entries into tournament
*Sponsorship of one hole signs (supplied by sponsor)
*Logo on scoreboard of tournament
*Banner at tournament (supplied by sponsor) *Company information in Clubhouse TV
*Your company logo and website link will be featured on CBF's website and highlighted on our social media platforms leading up to the event
*Exclusive sponsor of the tees with custom logo tee makers
*Opportunity to place company literature in gift bags distributed at registration
*Opportunity to set up a tent on golf course and provide refreshments, snacks, and promotional giveaways to participants
*Two player entries into tournament
*Logo on scoreboard of tournament
*Banner at tournament (supplied by sponsor). *Company information in Clubhouse TV
*Your company logo and website link will be featured on CBF's website and highlighted on our social media platforms leading up to the event
*Sponsors of lunch after the tournament
*Opportunity to place company literature in gift bags distributed at registration *Opportunity to set up a tent on golf course and provide refreshments, snacks, and promotional giveaways to participants
*Sponsorship of one hole signs (supplied by sponsor)
*Logo on scoreboard of tournament
*Banner at tournament (supplied by sponsor). *Company information in Clubhouse TV
*Your company logo and website link will be featured on CBF's website and highlighted on our social media platforms leading up to the event
*Exclusive sponsor of the Turn House location
*Opportunity to place company literature in gift bags distributed at registration.
*Opportunity to set up a tent on golf course and provide refreshments, snacks, and promotional giveaways to participants
*Two display signs (front & back) of Turn House
*Your company shirt worn by Turn House Attendee
*Sponsor of one hole sign (supplied by sponsor)
*Banner at tournament (supplied by sponsor). *Company Info in Clubhouse TV
*Your company logo and website link will be featured on CBF's website and highlighted on our social media platforms leading up to the event
*Exclusive sponsor of hole-in-one competition during tournament
*Opportunity to place company literature in gift bags distributed at registration. *Opportunity to set up a tent on golf course and provide refreshments, snacks, and promotional giveaways to participants *Sponsorship of one hole signs (supplied by sponsor)
*Logo on scoreboard
*Banner at tournament (supplied by sponsor) *Company Info in Clubhouse TV
*Your company logo and website link will be featured on CBF's website and highlighted on our social media platforms leading up to the event
*Exclusive Sponsor of awards after tournament
*Opportunity to place company literature in gift bags distributed at registration.
*Opportunity to set up a tent on golf course and provide refreshments, snacks, and promotional giveaways to participants
*Banner at tournament (supplied by sponsor) *Company information in Clubhouse TV
*Your company logo and website link will be featured on CBF's website and highlighted on our social media platforms leading up to the event
*Exclusive sponsor of beverage cart
*Opportunity to place company literature in gift bags distributed at registration *Opportunity to set up a tent on golf course and provide refreshments, snacks, and promotional giveaways to participants
*Two display signs (front and back) of beverage cart (supplied by sponsor)
*Your company shirt worn by beverage cart driver. *Company Information in Clubhouse TV
*Your company logo and website link will be featured on CBF's website and highlighted on our social media platforms leading up to the event
*Exclusive sponsor on all scorecards of players in the tournament
*Opportunity to place company literature in gift bags distributed at registration
*Sponsorship of of one hole signs (supplied by sponsor)
*Logo on scoreboard of tournament
*Banner at tournament (supplied by sponsor)
*Your company logo and website link will be featured on CBF's website and highlighted on our social media platforms leading up to the event
This is an exclusive sponsorship for car dealership only!
*Exclusive Sponsorship
*Display the car of your choice on the golf course.
*Company Info in Clubhouse TV.
*Your company logo and link on CBF website and social media.
*Opportunity to place business name and logo on one hole sign during event (supplied by sponsor)
*Your company logo and link on CBF website and social media
Support Our Golf Tournament with a $50 Basket Donation!
Make an impact while promoting your business! With a $50 donation, your contribution will go toward creating a beautifully curated basket for our Cedar Bridge Foundation Golf Tournament.
As a thank you for your generosity, your business card and information will be included in the basket, giving you visibility among tournament participants and supporters.
Your support helps us continue empowering individuals with developmental disabilities through advocacy, programs, and community engagement.
Support Our Golf Tournament with an exclusive on of a kind $100 Basket Donation! Make an impact while promoting your business! With a $100 donation, your contribution will go toward creating a beautifully curated basket for our Cedar Bridge Foundation Golf Tournament.
As a thank you for your generosity, your business card and information will be included in the basket, giving you visibility among tournament participants and supporters.
Your support helps us continue empowering individuals with developmental disabilities through advocacy, programs, and community engagement.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!