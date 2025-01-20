Charity Newsies Membership Dues

Welcome to the Newsies! Your introductory membership dues includes the cost of your iconic red jacket or jumpsuit. Membership dues after your first year are $40 due every January. A Newsies Trustee/Officer will be in contact to distribute your jacket/jumpsuit if they haven't done so already. PLEASE NOTE: to avoid being charged a tip at checkout, click "edit contribution" and move the scale to $0. If you do not edit this, you will be charged an additional percentage with the amount over $40 going towards Zeffy, our online fundraising platform.

Welcome to the Newsies! Your introductory membership dues includes the cost of your iconic red jacket or jumpsuit. Membership dues after your first year are $40 due every January. A Newsies Trustee/Officer will be in contact to distribute your jacket/jumpsuit if they haven't done so already. PLEASE NOTE: to avoid being charged a tip at checkout, click "edit contribution" and move the scale to $0. If you do not edit this, you will be charged an additional percentage with the amount over $40 going towards Zeffy, our online fundraising platform.

More details...