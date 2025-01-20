Charity Newsies Membership Dues

General Membership
$40

Renews yearly on: February 1

Yearly membership dues for Charity Newsies members. There is a check box at checkout that will allow you to enable automatic renewals. PLEASE NOTE: to avoid being charged a tip at checkout, click "edit contribution" and move the scale to $0. If you do not edit this, you will be charged an additional percentage with the amount over $40 going towards Zeffy, our online fundraising platform.
New Membership
$100

No expiration

Welcome to the Newsies! Your introductory membership dues includes the cost of your iconic red jacket or jumpsuit. Membership dues after your first year are $40 due every January. A Newsies Trustee/Officer will be in contact to distribute your jacket/jumpsuit if they haven't done so already. PLEASE NOTE: to avoid being charged a tip at checkout, click "edit contribution" and move the scale to $0. If you do not edit this, you will be charged an additional percentage with the amount over $40 going towards Zeffy, our online fundraising platform.

