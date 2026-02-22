Charity Poker Showdown

Hosted by
About this event
This isn't a ticket to sit at a table and stare at cards. Your seat covers a full evening — the competition, the food, the drinks, and the community. Here's exactly what's included.
Tournament Buy-In
Full Dinner
2 Drink Tickets
Prize Eligibility
Community & Fun
... and more!
Full details available at www.fppw.org/pokershowdown
A Poker Showdown +1 ticket includes entry for a player guest along with drinks, food, and a night full of fun.
I wish to play in the tournament without making a charitable donation to Four Points Pop Warner. Note: food and beverages are not included with free entry — the $200 donation covers your seat, full dinner, and drink tickets.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!