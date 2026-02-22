Four Points Pop Warner Football & Cheer Associaton

Hosted by

Four Points Pop Warner Football & Cheer Associaton

About this event

Charity Poker Showdown

3810 N Quinlan Park Rd

Austin, TX 78732, USA

Player Seat
$200

This isn't a ticket to sit at a table and stare at cards. Your seat covers a full evening — the competition, the food, the drinks, and the community. Here's exactly what's included.


Tournament Buy-In

Full Dinner

2 Drink Tickets

Prize Eligibility

Community & Fun

... and more!


Full details available at www.fppw.org/pokershowdown


Poker Player +1 Guest
$75

A Poker Showdown +1 ticket includes entry for a player guest along with drinks, food, and a night full of fun.

No Purchase Necessary
Free

I wish to play in the tournament without making a charitable donation to Four Points Pop Warner. Note: food and beverages are not included with free entry — the $200 donation covers your seat, full dinner, and drink tickets.

Add a donation for Four Points Pop Warner Football & Cheer Associaton

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