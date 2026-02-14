Charity Tee-off Invitational 2026

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About this event
A full 18-hole round of golf, golf cart access, plus a delicious breakfast and lunch to keep you fueled throughout the day. You may also reserve your spot, by sending a payment to: Charity Unite P.O. Box 234 Temple, TX 76501 Once you've mailed your payment, kindly email us at [email protected] to confirm your participation. We can't wait to have you join us!
A full 18-hole round of golf for 4, golf cart access, plus a delicious breakfast and lunch to keep you fueled throughout the day. You may also reserve your spot, by sending a payment to: Charity Unite P.O. Box 234 Temple, TX 76501 Once you've mailed your payment, kindly email us at [email protected] to confirm your participation. We can't wait to have you join us!
5 Mulligans per $20
Support the cause and score big! Get an arm’s length of tickets for $25 and enter to win amazing giveaways.
You may send a check or money order to: Charity Unite, P. O. Box 234, Temple, TX 76502 Prominent Logo Placement: Your logo is featured on event materials, the event banner, and advertising, ensuring maximum visibility. Recognition in Press Releases: Inclusion in all promotional and media materials leading up to and during the event. Speaking Opportunity: A chance to address participants and guests during the opening or awards ceremony. Social Media Promotion Shout-outs on the tournament's social media platforms, highlighting your support. Post-Event Recognition: A special acknowledgment in the tournament recap and in future communications to participants and sponsors. Customized Marketing: Opportunities for customized marketing, such as branded gifts or promotional items distributed to players in swag bags, with your logo prominently displayed on the swag bag. Interactive booth and promotional display at the sponsored hole (provided by the sponsor): Your choice of the hole. Includes 1 Team
You may send a check or money order to: Charity Unite, P. O. Box 234, Temple, TX 76502 Logo Placement Your logo featured on event materials, event banners, and advertising, ensuring maximum visibility. Recognition in Press Releases: Inclusion in all promotional and media materials leading up to and during the event. Social Media Promotion Shout-outs on the tournament's social media platforms, highlighting your support. Post-Event Recognition A special acknowledgment in the tournament recap and in future communications to participants and sponsors. Customized Marketing: There are opportunities for customized marketing, such as branded gifts or promotional items distributed to players in swag bags with your logo on them. Promotional display at the sponsored hole (provided by sponsor): Your choice of hole. Title Sponsors have 1st choice Includes 1 Team: (Includes breakfast and lunch)
You may send a check or money order to: Charity Unite, P. O. Box 234, Temple, TX 76502 2 Yard Signs. Social Media Promotion Shout-outs on the tournament's social media platforms, highlighting your support. Post-Event Recognition A special acknowledgment in the tournament recap and in future communications to participants and sponsors. Customized Marketing: Opportunities for customized marketing, such as branded gifts or promotional items distributed to players in swag bags with your name on the swag bag. Promotional display at sponsored hole (provided by sponsor): Your choice of a hole. Title Sponsors have 1st choice, and the Champion's Circle has 2nd choice. Includes 1 Team (Includes breakfast and lunch)
You may send a check or money order to: Charity Unite, P. O. Box 234, Temple, TX 76502 1 Yard Sign Your choice of where to be displayed on the course Social Media Promotion Shout-outs on the tournament's social media platforms, highlighting your support. Post-Event Recognition A special acknowledgment in the tournament recap and in future communications to participants and sponsors. Customized Marketing: Opportunities for customized marketing, such as branded gifts or promotional items distributed to players in swag bags with your name on the swag bag. Entry for 2 golfers (Includes breakfast and lunch)
You may send a check or money order to: Charity Unite, P. O. Box 234, Temple, TX 76502 1 Yard Sign at Hole #4 Promotional display at the sponsored hole Present prize & trophy to winner
You may send a check or money order to: Charity Unite, P. O. Box 234, Temple, TX 76502 1 Yard Sign at Hole #8 Promotional display at the sponsored hole Present prize & trophy to winner
You may send a check or money order to: Charity Unite, P. O. Box 234, Temple, TX 76502 1 Yard sign at putting green
You may send a check or money order to: Charity Unite, P. O. Box 234, Temple, TX 76502 1 Yard sign on Driving Range
You may send a check or money order to: Charity Unite, P. O. Box 234, Temple, TX 76502 Signage on the choice of golf carts or beverage carts
You may send a check or money order to: Charity Unite, P. O. Box 234, Temple, TX 76502 Your logo on the golf towel given to every player
You may send a check or money order to: Charity Unite, P. O. Box 234, Temple, TX 76502 1 Yard Sign displayed on the course
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