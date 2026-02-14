Charity Tee-off Invitational 2026

You may send a check or money order to: Charity Unite, P. O. Box 234, Temple, TX 76502 Prominent Logo Placement: Your logo is featured on event materials, the event banner, and advertising, ensuring maximum visibility. Recognition in Press Releases: Inclusion in all promotional and media materials leading up to and during the event. Speaking Opportunity: A chance to address participants and guests during the opening or awards ceremony. Social Media Promotion Shout-outs on the tournament's social media platforms, highlighting your support. Post-Event Recognition: A special acknowledgment in the tournament recap and in future communications to participants and sponsors. Customized Marketing: Opportunities for customized marketing, such as branded gifts or promotional items distributed to players in swag bags, with your logo prominently displayed on the swag bag. Interactive booth and promotional display at the sponsored hole (provided by the sponsor): Your choice of the hole. Includes 1 Team