Young Israel of Memphis
Charlene Aminoff- Scholar in Residence - Elegant Friday Night Dinner
Friday Night Dinner - Single Person
$35
add
Sponsor Another Family!
$180
Help another family join us for Shabbos Dinner!
Help another family join us for Shabbos Dinner!
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Friday Night Dinner Sponsor - Silver
$360
Includes entire family for dinner, tzedaka receipt, and helps enhance the entire weekend.
Includes entire family for dinner, tzedaka receipt, and helps enhance the entire weekend.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Friday Night Dinner Sponsor - Gold
$500
Includes entire family for dinner, special donor gift, tzedaka receipt, and helps enhance the entire weekend.
Includes entire family for dinner, special donor gift, tzedaka receipt, and helps enhance the entire weekend.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout