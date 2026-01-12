Charles Hay PTSA Silent Auction

#8 Treat your friends or family to brunch, dinner or happy hour at Penn Street Kitchen located at 500 E. Hampden Ave Suite #100. Valued at $50 https://www.pennstreetkitchen.com

Delight in breakfast at the Breakfast Queen on south Broadway. Valued at $25.

Taco Night? Every night at Cochino Taco!

Valued at $25.

Lastly, watch your favorite team and grab a drink at the Englewood Tavern. This establishment is owned by Englewood graduates!

Valued at $25.

Total package is $125