charles hay world school
charles hay world school has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

charles hay world school

Hosted by

charles hay world school

About this event

Sales closed

Charles Hay PTSA Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Art Room, Charles Hay World School 1221 E. Eastman Ave, Englewood, CO 80113

Zoo Tickets item
Zoo Tickets
$25

Starting bid

#1 Enjoy a day at the zoo with your family. Four tickets are included in this pacakge valued at $104.

Indulgence Salon Gift Card and Product! item
Indulgence Salon Gift Card and Product! item
Indulgence Salon Gift Card and Product!
$50

Starting bid

#2 This amazing gift basket was generously donated by one of our own families! You will receive a gift certificate for a haircut and Amika hair product! Come check out the goods at Cougar Palooza!

Valued at $200!

Sticky Fingers Private Cooking Class (for up to 6 kids) item
Sticky Fingers Private Cooking Class (for up to 6 kids)
$75

Starting bid

#3 Great idea for birthday parties or play dates! Treat your favorite 5 friends to a private cooking class for up to 6 kids. Valued at $225. https://stickyfingerscooking.com

Coffee for a Year! item
Coffee for a Year!
$50

Starting bid

#4 Get your caffeine fix here! Coffee for the year! (12 months, 12 bags of beans). Valued at $240. https://kaladicoffee.com

Work & Class Gift Card item
Work & Class Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

#5 Enjoy dinner at Work & Class with Award Winning Chef Dana Rodriguez (2 locations - Englewood and Rino). Valued at $100. https://www.workandclassdenver.com

Tada Gymnastics Studio & Trumpeau Gift cards item
Tada Gymnastics Studio & Trumpeau Gift cards item
Tada Gymnastics Studio & Trumpeau Gift cards
$20

Starting bid

#6 Denver's Boutique Gymnastics Studio located locally at 2950 S Broadway St. Offers weekly classes, camps and birthday parties.

After class, enjoy a croissant at Trumpeau Bakery!

Package valued at $75.https://www.tadagymnastics.com

https://www.trompeau-bakery.com/

Englewood Restaurant Grab Bag! item
Englewood Restaurant Grab Bag! item
Englewood Restaurant Grab Bag! item
Englewood Restaurant Grab Bag!
$50

Starting bid

#7 Enjoy lunch or dinner at The South Mexican Restaurant located at 2525 S Huron St. Valued at $50. https://thesouthrestaurant.com/menus/

Try out Penn Street Kitchen, a new Englewood establishment. Valued at $50

https://www.pennstreetkitchen.com/

Grab a cup of coffee or tea at Mango Tree Coffee. Valued at $25.

https://www.mangotreecoffee.org/

Do it all while wearing your Englewood Pirate Gear! Shirts, backpack and water bottle included.

Total package valued at $150.

Eating Around Englewood item
Eating Around Englewood item
Eating Around Englewood item
Eating Around Englewood
$50

Starting bid

#8 Treat your friends or family to brunch, dinner or happy hour at Penn Street Kitchen located at 500 E. Hampden Ave Suite #100. Valued at $50 https://www.pennstreetkitchen.com

Delight in breakfast at the Breakfast Queen on south Broadway. Valued at $25.

Taco Night? Every night at Cochino Taco!

Valued at $25.

Lastly, watch your favorite team and grab a drink at the Englewood Tavern. This establishment is owned by Englewood graduates!

Valued at $25.

Total package is $125

Get all your basics here! item
Get all your basics here! item
Get all your basics here!
$50

Starting bid

#9 King Soopers Gift Cards Valued at $100

Target gift card Valued at $25

Total package worth $125!

Jalan Facial Spa Gift Bag and Gift Card item
Jalan Facial Spa Gift Bag and Gift Card
$50

Starting bid

#10 Treat yourself, you deserve it. This package includes a gift bag of relaxation products and a $109 gift certificate for a massage or facial at Jalan.

(Package valued at $200). https://www.jalanspa.com

Mama Kim's Malysian Fusion Gift Certificate item
Mama Kim's Malysian Fusion Gift Certificate
$50

Starting bid

#11 Malysian Restaurant that nourishes the mind and body. Gift Certificate valued at $150. https://mamakim.com

*Jalan Spa is next door if you want to double up with a massage/facial and dinner!

Swallow Hill Concert & Jimano's Pizza! item
Swallow Hill Concert & Jimano's Pizza! item
Swallow Hill Concert & Jimano's Pizza!
$25

Starting bid

#12 Concert Gift Card. Valued at $60. https://swallowhillmusic.org

Enjoy lunch or dinner with the family at Jimanos Pizzeria after the concert. Located at 2950 S Broadway St. Valued at $50. https://www.jimanos.com

Package valued at $110!

Jersey Mike's Gift Card #13 item
Jersey Mike's Gift Card #13
$20

Starting bid

#13

$50 Gift card to Jersey Mike's!

Jersey Mike's Gift Card #14 item
Jersey Mike's Gift Card #14
$20

Starting bid

#14

$50 Gift card to Jersey Mike's!

Jersey Mike's Gift Card #15 item
Jersey Mike's Gift Card #15
$20

Starting bid

#15

$50 Gift card to Jersey Mike's!

Englewood Public Library Book Basket & Nixon's Gift Card item
Englewood Public Library Book Basket & Nixon's Gift Card item
Englewood Public Library Book Basket & Nixon's Gift Card item
Englewood Public Library Book Basket & Nixon's Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

#16 Beautiful Book Basket provided by the Englewood Library. A variety of books for all ages! Valued at $50.

Take one of your new books to Nixon's Coffee and enjoy some quiet reading and a cup of joe! Valued at $20.

Package valued at $70.

YMCA of the Rockies Two Night Stay item
YMCA of the Rockies Two Night Stay item
YMCA of the Rockies Two Night Stay item
YMCA of the Rockies Two Night Stay
$100

Starting bid

#17 Enjoy a beautiful two night stay with the YMCA of the Rockies. Valued at $300. https://www.ymcarockies.org

One Week of DU P.A.S.S. Camp item
One Week of DU P.A.S.S. Camp
$150

Starting bid

#18 A week of P.A.S.S. Camp at Denver University for one child. Valued at $550. https://ritchiecenter.du.edu/sports/p-ass-camp

Rhodolite Garnet Gemstone Drop Earrings item
Rhodolite Garnet Gemstone Drop Earrings
$100

Starting bid

#19 Need a Valentine's gift? Beautiful Rhodolite garnet gemstone drop earrings surrounded by sterling silver and 18k gold Caviar beading. Donated by Williams Jewelers in Englewood. Valued at $840.


Lava Island & The Breakfast Queen! item
Lava Island & The Breakfast Queen! item
Lava Island & The Breakfast Queen! item
Lava Island & The Breakfast Queen!
$20

Starting bid

#20 Enjoy a fun day of bouncing at Lava Island! Two full day passes valued at $40.

After breakfast, head over to the Breakfast Queen (not recommended to eat before! :))

Valued at $25

Package valued at $65

Lava Island & Ice Cream item
Lava Island & Ice Cream item
Lava Island & Ice Cream item
Lava Island & Ice Cream
$20

Starting bid

#21 Enjoy a fun day of bouncing at Lava Island! Two full day passes valued at $40.

Enjoy some ice cream at Little Man Ice Cream on University after some bouncing around! Valued at $25

Package valued at $65

Autographed Avalanche Hockey Puck item
Autographed Avalanche Hockey Puck item
Autographed Avalanche Hockey Puck item
Autographed Avalanche Hockey Puck
$50

Starting bid

#22 Get this authentic autographed Colorado Avalanche hockey puck. Signed by Gabriel

Landeskog! Also included is some EHS Pirate gear!

Valued at $100.

Principal for the Day! (Grades K-2) item
Principal for the Day! (Grades K-2)
$25

Starting bid

#23 Principal for the day- you can join Mrs. Rochford in the office and around the school. Help her make decisions, greet students, and help teachers. You will get a badge and vest, too!

Principal for the day! (Grades 3-6) item
Principal for the day! (Grades 3-6)
$25

Starting bid

#24 Principal for the day- you can join Mrs. Rochford in the office and around the school. Help her make decisions, greet students, and help teachers. You will get a badge and vest, too!

Gift Card to Del Frisco's item
Gift Card to Del Frisco's item
Gift Card to Del Frisco's
$25

Starting bid

#25 Spend Valentine's Day with your sweetheart at Del Frisco's! Gift card valued at $100. https://www.delfriscos.com/

Pizza and Slime with Ms. Wells! item
Pizza and Slime with Ms. Wells!
$10

Starting bid

#26 Win this auction item and you will get to join Ms. Wells for pizza and slime making. You will also get to invite two friends to join you! This event will take place during the school day. The date is TBD by Ms. Wells.

Two Tickets to Avs! item
Two Tickets to Avs! item
Two Tickets to Avs!
$200

Starting bid

#27 You will receive two tickets to the Avalanche vs. the Chicago Blackhawks game.

Lower Bowl

Avs attack zone

Blue Line

You must have a Ticketmaster account for ticket transfer purposes.

These tickets are valued at $700!

Saturday, 2/28, 4pm puck drop

Librarian for a Day! (Grades K-2) item
Librarian for a Day! (Grades K-2)
$10

Starting bid

#28 Have you ever wanted to the librarian? Scan and shelve books? Read out loud to a class? Join Ms. Mikole for a couple hours to help in the Hay Library!

This is for one K-2 student.

Librarian for a Day! (Grades 3-6) item
Librarian for a Day! (Grades 3-6)
$10

Starting bid

#29 Have you ever wanted to the librarian? Scan and shelve books? Read out loud to a class? Join Ms. Mikole for a couple hours to help in the Hay Library!

This is for one 3-6 student.

Valentine's Gift Basket item
Valentine's Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

#30 Enjoy the treats and sweets in this amazing gift basket put together my Mrs. Luke! Visit Cougar Palooza to see all the fun items in this basket!

Valued at $65.

Southwest Airlines Gift Card & Basket item
Southwest Airlines Gift Card & Basket
$25

Starting bid

#31 Got the travel bug? This Southwest Airlines basket was generously donated by a Hay family! It includes a $100 SW Airlines gift card!

Golf Lessons, Round of Golf & Illegal Pete's! item
Golf Lessons, Round of Golf & Illegal Pete's! item
Golf Lessons, Round of Golf & Illegal Pete's! item
Golf Lessons, Round of Golf & Illegal Pete's!
$50

Starting bid

#32 Enjoy a round of golf for four at Heather Gardens course! But before you go, perfect your swing with a 30 minute lesson. When you are finished, enjoy lunch at Illegal Pete's with a $50 gift card.

Valued at $140

Summer Fun in Englewood! item
Summer Fun in Englewood! item
Summer Fun in Englewood! item
Summer Fun in Englewood!
$20

Starting bid

#33 This package includes five Belleview Park Train Rides and five Park Petting Zoo Passes, two Englewood Recreation Center passes, and $25 to Cochino Taco! Enjoy several fun summer days in Englewood with this package valued at $65!

Summer Fun in Englewood! #2 item
Summer Fun in Englewood! #2 item
Summer Fun in Englewood! #2 item
Summer Fun in Englewood! #2
$20

Starting bid

#34 This package includes five Belleview Park Train Rides and five Park Petting Zoo Passes, two Englewood Recreation Center passes, $20 gift card to Nixon's Coffee, and $25 to Chipotle! Enjoy several fun summer days in Englewood with this package valued at $85!

For the sports fan! item
For the sports fan! item
For the sports fan! item
For the sports fan!
$20

Starting bid

#35 Englewood Pirates gear, Yeti water bottle

and a $50 Visa gift card. You can also enjoy watching your favorite sports team at the Englewood Tavern with a $25 gift card.

Valued at $100!

ZAG Basket of Joy item
ZAG Basket of Joy
$10

Starting bid

#36 This item donated by ZAG!

https://zagproject.org/

ZAG Mag- our printed joy-filled magazine featuring volunteer stories, community highlights, and creative prompts designed to spread surprise, kindness, and connection, Spread Joy Beanie, Pops of Joy Cards (cards to help compliment and celebrate others), and  ZAG Red Carpet Experience-   Includes a red carpet, stanchions, velvet ropes, and a bubble machine to create an instant VIP celebration anywhere—birthdays, seniors, front line workers, volunteers, teachers, and more.

Valued at $100.

Duffyroll Class Party! item
Duffyroll Class Party! item
Duffyroll Class Party!
$10

Starting bid

#37 Be the most popular parent around! Win this bid, and your child's class will get a Duffyroll cinnamon roll party!

Rolls will need to be picked up on the day of the teacher's choice.

Valued at $25.

Visit The South and Lady Justice Brewing item
Visit The South and Lady Justice Brewing item
Visit The South and Lady Justice Brewing
$20

Starting bid

#38 Enjoy dinner or lunch at this Englewood staple- The South!

https://thesouthrestaurant.com/

Valued at $50

Stop by Lady Justice Brewing in Englewood and grab a craft brew! Springtime on the patio is lovely here.

Valued at $25

Total package valued at $75!

Osteria Alberico Restaurant Gift Card item
Osteria Alberico Restaurant Gift Card
$25

Starting bid

#39 Enjoy a Valentine's dinner at one of Englewood's newest restaurants- Osteria Alberico. It is located off University and Hampden.

Valued at $100.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!